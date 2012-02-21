United Airlines plans to buy 200 flying electric taxis that it hopes will fly passengers to the airport within the next five years.

The US airline is one of the first major carriers to commit to the purchase of flying taxis.

[...] United and Mesa said they predict using the taxis to fly passengers over congested highways to hub airports.

California-based Archer says the taxis will be capable of flying a distance of 60 miles (95km) at 150 miles an hour (240km/h) and could nearly halve carbon dioxide emissions for passengers travelling to the airport.

"With the right technology, we can curb the impact aircraft have on the planet, but we have to identify the next generation of companies who will make this a reality early and find ways to help them get off the ground," United Airlines chief executive Scott Kirby said in a statement.