United Airlines plans to buy 200 flying electric taxis that it hopes will fly passengers to the airport within the next five years.
The US airline is one of the first major carriers to commit to the purchase of flying taxis.
[...] United and Mesa said they predict using the taxis to fly passengers over congested highways to hub airports.
California-based Archer says the taxis will be capable of flying a distance of 60 miles (95km) at 150 miles an hour (240km/h) and could nearly halve carbon dioxide emissions for passengers travelling to the airport.
"With the right technology, we can curb the impact aircraft have on the planet, but we have to identify the next generation of companies who will make this a reality early and find ways to help them get off the ground," United Airlines chief executive Scott Kirby said in a statement.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 12, @08:30AM
Make it look like The Bat from The Dark Knight Rises.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday February 12, @08:58AM
I feel that this is the airline industry trying to attribute the blame for CO2 emissions on to taxis as if they make a significant contribution when compared to aircraft. However, I do applaud their approach to supporting new technologies providing that they are putting as much effort - if not more - into cleaning up their own act at the same time.
It's always my fault...