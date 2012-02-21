Microsoft's Big Win in Quantum Computing Was an 'Error' After All:
Dutch physicist and Microsoft employee Leo Kouwenhoven published headline-grabbing new evidence that he had observed an elusive particle called a Majorana fermion.
Microsoft hoped to harness Majorana particles to build a quantum computer, which promises unprecedented power by tapping quirky physics. Rivals IBM and Google had already built impressive prototypes using more established technology. Kouwenhoven's discovery buoyed Microsoft's chance to catch up. The company's director of quantum computing business development, Julie Love, told the BBC that Microsoft would have a commercial quantum computer "within five years."
Three years later, Microsoft's 2018 physics fillip has fizzled. Late last month, Kouwenhoven and his 21 coauthors released a new paper including more data from their experiments. It concludes that they did not find the prized particle after all. An attached note from the authors said the original paper, in the prestigious journal Nature, would be retracted, citing "technical errors."
Two physicists in the field say extra data Kouwenhoven's group provided them after they questioned the 2018 results shows the team had originally excluded data points that undermined its news-making claims. "I don't know for sure what was in their heads," says Sergey Frolov, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh, "but they skipped some data that contradicts directly what was in the paper. From the fuller data, there's no doubt that there's no Majorana."
Journal Reference:
Zhang, Hao, de Moor, Michiel W. A., Bommer, Jouri D. S., et al. Large zero-bias peaks in InSb-Al hybrid semiconductor-superconductor nanowire devices, (DOI: https://arxiv.org/abs/2101.11456)
I do: "Publish, or perish."
Our scientific systems have become grossly dysfunctional on all levels, with no clear solution. Our current system incentivizes faking results, p-hacking, and just generally publishing rubbish. Yet with the mass education system we've created, you can't simply let millions of would-be researchers fliff about without results because it's simply unsustainable and would incentivize mass abuse.
I often see breathless statements like that, but they are usually attached to stories like this that actually contradict what they're tying to say. For instance:
Sounds like the system worked. Two scientists wanted to see the data, they were given the data, and they found issue(s) with the data. Now the paper is being retracted. This is exactly the opposite of dysfunctional.