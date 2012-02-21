Monday is the 75th annivesary of the introduction of the ENIAC, which is regarded the first general-purpose, fully electronic computer. The original six programmers, Jean Jennings Bartik, Frances "Betty" Snyder Holberton, Kathleen McNulty Mauchly Antonelli, Marlyn Wescoff Meltzer, Ruth Lichterman Teitelbaum and Frances Bilas Spence worked with a physical interface of switches and wires to implement programs they designed on paper. The process of rewiring the machine could take days. The purpose was mainly to calculate ballistic tables.
On February 15, 1946, the Army revealed the existence of ENIAC to the public. In a special ceremony, the Army introduced ENIAC and its hardware inventors Dr. John Mauchly and J. Presper Eckert. The presentation featured its trajectory ballistics program, operating at a speed thousands of time faster than any prior calculations. The ENIAC women's program worked perfectly - and conveyed the immense calculating power of ENIAC and its ability to tackle the millennium problems that had previously taken a man 100 years to do. It calculated the trajectory of a shell that took 30 seconds to trace it. But, it took ENIAC only 20 seconds to calculate it - faster than a speeding bullet! Indeed!
Work on constructing the ENIAC went from 1943 to 1946.
When the United States entered World War II, the Moore School of Electrical Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania undertook the building of an electronic computing machine for the Ballistic Research Laboratory. The principal designers were J. Presper Eckert, an electrical engineer at the Moore School, and John Mauchly, a physicist who had become interested in calculating devices from his efforts to apply statistical methods to meteorological data. Eckert and Mauchly designed the machine to compute ballistic tables, but recognized that it could be applied to a very wide range of problems.
ENIAC contained 20 electronic accumulators, each of which could store a 10-digit decimal number. Its logic circuits were also electronic. The sequence of operations was set by the placement of patchcords in plugboards. ENIAC also had read-only memory of about 300 numbers, which were entered by turning switches. An IBM card reader and an IBM cardpunch provided input and output. All together there were 18,000 tubes, 70,000 resistors, 10,000 capacitors, 1500 relays, and 6000 manual switches. This equipment consumed 140 kW of power and filled a room 20 feet by 40 feet.
Previously:
(2017) Software Engineers Are the Heroes of New Computer History Museum Exhibit
Related Stories
A museum dedicated to collecting and displaying the artifacts of computing history, like pieces of the ENIAC and the Apple I, has turned its focus on something far less tangible—software engineering. This Saturday, the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif., opens a new exhibition to the public: "Make Software: Change the World!" Its goal—to show that software engineers are truly the heroes of what it calls the "Transformation Age," changing society in dramatic ways.
The US $7 million exhibit, for the first time, includes a large interactive component—hands on tasks and games designed for children approximately aged ten and up. That age target was picked, museum vice president Kirsten Tashev said, because it is during the middle school years that children start thinking seriously about what they want to do with their lives. The exhibit also aims to show tourists, who represent 40 percent of the museum's visitors, what Silicon Valley is all about, and to help local software engineers explain what their careers involve to their children and parents. "This exhibit makes them look cooler to their kids," says Tashev.
[...] The central hub of the exhibit space focuses on programming in general, with traditional computers running programming challenges and touch tables running a programming game called Frog Pond. (I got really into this game and could certainly have spent more time there.) A small theater in this section runs a short documentary on the development of the Adobe Mix app: filmmakers followed the Adobe team working on the project for two years. Tashev hopes this will just be the first of many documentaries produced for the collection telling stories of software developments.
Source:
http://spectrum.ieee.org/view-from-the-valley/computing/software/software-engineers-are-the-heroes-of-new-computer-history-museum-exhibit
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday February 12, @11:33PM (2 children)
And the general-purpose computing era ended 14 Years Ago with the iPhone.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Friday February 12, @11:52PM
LOL, but the ultimate check on walled gardens is that it must have some kind of I/O in order to perform any useful function. Worst case, we jury-rig iPhones as components in a system, with general-purpose computing functionality and power consumption comparable to... ENIAC.
I can't wait for iPhone to appear as a component on the schematic inside my nice, warm box; and to unplug them and take them down to the iPhone tester at the drugstore to see which one needs to be replaced.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @12:05AM
Do it really be like that though?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 12, @11:57PM (1 child)
Go to Philly, the UPenn campus. On the eastern side is the building called Moore Hall, the home of their EE dept. Near the entrance to the right, is ENIAC museum with some of the original artifact.
Personal Note: It's where Professor Keschler taught up a decent number of engineering talent. God rest his soul.
A fun fact. This university also houses the Wharton School, in whose main building the Trump's portrait is shown proudly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @12:38AM
Why in God's green earth would a University have a portrait of its greatest failure hanging in its halls? It is fairly certain that Trump never donated money to his alma mater.
Oh, well, on the Multics!!
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday February 13, @12:39AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Colossus_computer [wikipedia.org]
Books are a poor substitute for female companionship, but they are easier to find. P Rothfuss “The Wise Man's Fear"