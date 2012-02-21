The world's first 3D bioprinted and cultivated ribeye steak was made without genetic engineering. Created by Aleph Farms Ltd. and the Faculty of Biomedical Engineering at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, the steak also did not require the slaughter of any animals. Didier Toubia, co-founder and CEO of Aleph Farms, shared more in an interview.

3D bioprinting uses cells instead of ink or plastic to make things. The cultivated ribeye from Aleph Farms has many similarities to a regular steak, such as real muscles and fat. To create the meat, researchers used 3D bioprinting and real cow cells. The technology allows them to print living cells that can grow and interact in a vascular-like system helping nutrients move and resembling real steak.

"Our 3D bioprinting is an approach where we assemble a structured piece of meat bottom up outside of the animal from its natural building blocks, which are different types of living animal cells. Our cells are natural, non-GMO and non-immortalized. The 3D bioprinted tissue is then incubated where the cells develop and interact in a similar manner as in nature, granting the tissue the texture and qualities of a steak," Toubia said.

[...] Aleph Farms wants its first products to reach the marketplace in the second half of 2022.

However, the company must first overcome regulatory hurdles before it can start selling the meat in the United States. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) oversee cell-based meat products but have not issued regulatory approval.