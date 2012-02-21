Biological swarms are fascinating and even mesmerizing things to watch, as hundreds or even thousands of individual entities behave in a manner such that their collective behavior can act almost as a great organism that responds to its immediate environment. A large and diverse number of organisms exhibit collective behavior, so it is generally assumed that this permits tasks to be achieved that are well beyond what a single individual can achieve while operating without the need for top-down control. There has long been significant interest in understanding how to exploit this in engineered systems such as drone or bot swarms.

The challenge in understanding collective behavior is that one normally has to assume a priori a mathematical model to simulate, which means trying to extract rules for how the individual entities interact, and their relative interactions can change depending upon their changing environment. A new paper studied swarms of midges and they argued the case for not worrying about the individual particles, but treating it as a thermodynamics problem.