from the What-was-wrong-with-the-old-one? dept.
Open source video player VLC will get a new UI this year with 4.0 launch:
News website Protocol ran an extensive piece on the history and status of the popular open source video player VLC, and the story includes new details about the next major version of the software. Among other things, VLC 4.0 will bring a complete user interface overhaul.
"We modified the interface to be a bit more modern," VideoLAN foundation President Jean-Baptiste Kempf told the publication. Kempf had previously shown some version of a new interface about two years ago, but it's unclear at this point how much that one resembles the one the team plans to introduce with VLC 4.0.
While the article doesn't list every change coming, it does outline a couple other possible directions and priorities for VLC.
Read the article for more details.
(Score: 2) by lentilla on Saturday February 13, @04:09PM (2 children)
Oh crap, here we go... Hamburgers and hieroglyphics instead of menus and a button clearly marked "Play".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @04:52PM
... in all races and genders.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @05:07PM
Yes - and no way to disable, revert or modify it. Perfection.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @04:23PM (4 children)
from the article:
Kiss a good piece of software goodbye. "Integrate more content" = fuck everything up in a vain attempt to get some money.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Saturday February 13, @04:42PM
So you're saying it's gonna be well and truly forked up?
SNOTTITES FOR US PRESIDENT 2024. Make America Mucosal Again.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @04:44PM (2 children)
For fuck's sake people have to eat. Not everyone is a fucking nerd living in his mother's basement, content of feeding himself on pizza and coke for the rest of his miserable, irrelevant, worthless life.
It looks like those always bitching about not having everything for free, from people working for free, are those who contribute very little, if anything, to open source software.
Don't like the decisions VideoLAN are making ? Fork VLC. It's open source. For once in your miserable life, try putting actual work into something you use, you ungrateful, entitled little prick.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Saturday February 13, @04:47PM
So you're only relevant if you're a cog in the corporate machine? Interesting theory...
SNOTTITES FOR US PRESIDENT 2024. Make America Mucosal Again.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @05:09PM
Adverts on the video player that plays ad-supported content in between advertisements. People HAVE to EAT, you bastards!
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @04:39PM
* TPTB want you to forget about TempleOS and the idea of "do it yourself" software, unless of course it's software THEY control! And the idea of "no networking" is peace of mind in the times of Internet of Things and everything connecting to the beast, I mean internet. Men in high and low places harassed this man and may have intentionally led to his death, in my opinion.
--------
T e r r y * D a v i s, The Movie:
His body was recovered following a brutal attack by a clandestine intelligence agency involving a train. Refitted with cyborg like electronics, his new organs grant him a new life and a new friendship. No longer pounding the streets in homelessness, Terry Davis now works with the underground vigilante group AGT (Anti Glow Team). Through it all Terry erects an electronic temple, but can he control the power he has programmed into existence?
Rated MA for mature (brief nudity, alcohol, drugs, extreme violence and language)
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Saturday February 13, @04:41PM
Fuck Beta!
It is ontopic.
SNOTTITES FOR US PRESIDENT 2024. Make America Mucosal Again.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday February 13, @04:53PM
to a UI with flat featureless colored squares with cryptic icons in the middle, assembled in a haphazard, low-density collection of randomly colored squares with cryptic icons in the middle. That has been shown to be so much better than traditional menus and 3D-ish button configuration items lists time and time again.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @05:25PM
Have fun with your nigger cause I sure as hell ain't gonna fucking suck your jew nigger cock. Fuck yourself you think i'm gonna fucking enjoy nigger cattle after I had a fucking space alien are you fucking crazy? I got a fucking space alien of course I'm not gonna fuck, fuck with nigger cattle fuck yourself. You fucking think i... enjoy your FUCKING NIGGER CATTLE
- Terry A. Davis