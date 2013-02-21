It was predicted that cryptocurrency miners might go mobile thanks to Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 30 series Laptop GPUs, and now there is physical evidence of this happening. A Weibo blogger has shared some images of mining rigs that are configured from gaming laptops fitted with one of the new RTX 30 series chips. Dozens of laptops can be seen piled high with the sole purpose of making some crypto profits, with Ethereum being one of the likely candidates for mass mobile mining attempts.

[...] A content creator in China has already demonstrated how easy it was to mine Ethereum on an RTX 3060-powered laptop by casually earning enough money in a coffee shop to pay for their beverage and not incur any power bills.