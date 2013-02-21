from the makes-a-nice-space-heater dept.
Report: NASA's only realistic path for humans on Mars is nuclear propulsion:
A new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine offers some answers about two such ways. Conducted at the request of NASA, a broad-based committee of experts assessed the viability of two means of propulsion—nuclear thermal and nuclear electric—for a human mission launching to Mars in 2039.
"One of the primary takeaways of the report is that if we want to send humans to Mars, and we want to do so repeatedly and in a sustainable way, nuclear space propulsion is on the path," said Bobby Braun, director for planetary science at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and co-chair of the committee that wrote the report, in an interview.
The committee was not asked to recommend a particular technology, each of which rely on nuclear reactions but work differently. Nuclear thermal propulsion (NTP) involves a rocket engine in which a nuclear reactor replaces the combustion chamber and burns liquid hydrogen as a fuel. Nuclear electric propulsion (NEP) converts heat from a fission reactor to electrical power, like a power plant on Earth, and then uses this energy to produce thrust by accelerating an ionized propellant, such as xenon.
"If you look at the committee's recommendations for NTP, we felt that an aggressive program, built on the foundational work that's been accomplished recently, could get us there," Braun said of the Mars 2039 goal. "For NEP, we felt that it was unclear if such a program could get us there, but we did not conclude that it could not get us there."
[...] If NASA is to use nuclear propulsion in human missions during the 2030s, it must get started on technology development immediately, the report says. So far, the agency has been somewhat reticent to move quickly on nuclear propulsion. This may be partly due to the fact that the space agency is so heavily invested in the Space Launch System rocket and chemical propulsion needed for the Artemis Moon Program.
In recent years, therefore, NASA has not asked for nuclear propulsion funding. Congress has appropriated money for the effort anyway. In the fiscal year 2021 budget bill, NASA received $110 million for nuclear thermal propulsion development.
[...] And what of the Starship concept that SpaceX is building to send humans to Mars? The project seeks to address the problem of needing a lot of chemical propellant by developing a low-cost, reusable launch system. SpaceX engineers know it will take a lot of fuel to reach Mars, but they believe the problem is solvable if Starship can be built to fly often and for relatively little money. The basic concept is to launch a Starship to orbit with empty tanks and transfer fuel launched by other Starships in low-Earth orbit before a single vehicle flies to Mars.
Braun said SpaceX is developing a plan to send humans to Mars with different assumptions than NASA. "I think there's a fundamental difference in the assumptions that NASA tends to make for what kind of infrastructure is needed at Mars," he said.
That's not to say Starship cannot work. However, it does illustrate the challenge of mounting a mission to Mars with chemical-only propulsion. To use traditional propulsion, one needs to push the boundaries of reuse and heavy lift rockets to extreme limits—which is precisely what SpaceX is trying to do with its fully reusable launch system.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 14, @01:26AM (9 children)
It could be done with chemical propulsion, in-orbit refueling, and reusable rockets.
The SLS rocket may have curbed development of on-orbit refueling for a decade [arstechnica.com]
NASA makes a significant investment in on-orbit spacecraft refueling [arstechnica.com]
But this is good too. Maybe we can give $50 billion to the ULA Skunkworks to build a nuclear rocket.
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Sunday February 14, @01:54AM (8 children)
Thank you for saying it. In-orbit refueling and ISRU propellant manufacture on Mars are a lot shorter putts than nuclear thermal propulsion.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Sunday February 14, @03:35AM (7 children)
Very true. However, they're far less attractive as a long term solution. Mars is going to want to import stuff from Earth for a long time to come, which means we need a vehicle capable of enabling cost-effective interplanetary trade. And consuming precious Martian water and energy to power an interplanetary fleet is perhaps not the best option.
Myself, I'd love to see NASA initially develop a "pusher plate" - something powerful, minimalist, and versatile, spiritually akin to a tugboat, that will never land on a planet, and exists to push other ships on interplanetary voyages. Let it push Starships, New Glenns, or whatever other purpose-built ships might come along. Even whole space stations. Asteroids? Asteroid refineries? Let later commercial refinements dial in the purpose-built ships as the technology matures - put early government funding behind a maximally versatile tugboat to handle whatever needs doing.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Sunday February 14, @04:00AM (5 children)
"Trade" is a bit of a way to put it. There's almost nothing on mars that's worth the cost of bringing back, even "efficiently". If you could refine pure gold, platinum, any sort of nominally valuable substance on mars, it would still cost more to transport back a kilogram of the purified form than that kilo sells for on current markets.
The only things earth would want from mars would be for research purposes.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday February 14, @04:16AM (2 children)
Surface of Mars, no - boring rust ball. Now, if we can crash-land chunks of 16 Psyche somewhere just West of Alice Springs... that could be profitable. I'm thinking set up a linear accelerator on the surface of 16 Psyche, fire off valuable bits of mass on a collision course with the Outback that simultaneously bring 16 Psyche closer and closer to an Earth-Moon Lagrange point. What could go wrong?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 14, @04:46AM
Well, the next story covers that in a couple of hours.
Sahara, Gobi, Siberia, Bonneville Salt Flats [wikipedia.org], your choice:
Chinese Researchers Propose Asteroid Mining Plan, Including a Heat Shield [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday February 14, @04:53AM
That surface is probably the best collection of asteroid debris in the Solar System. And all one would have to do is walk around and find it. Space travel would have to get a hell of a lot cheaper for that alone to justify Mars settlement, but it is something that makes the place less boring.
We don't do that is a big one.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 14, @04:39AM
Starship construction + multiple launches (in-orbit refueling) gets a Starship on Mars. That might become as low as $20 million (aspirational cost of launch to LEO is $2 million). Gold is $58,668 a kilogram, so $58 million per metric ton. I think the maximum they can return to Earth is around 50 tons.
https://www.elonx.net/super-heavy-starship-compendium/ [elonx.net]
20 tons of gold would be $1.16 billion.
So it's not impossible based on transportation costs, but the costs of locating, extracting, and refining the gold on Mars need to be accounted for. I agree with the sentiment though. The purpose of Mars colonization will be to set up a small base for geologists, with a few libertarian experiments and thrill (boredom) seekers.
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Sunday February 14, @05:00AM
Mark my words, one day silly Martian trinkets are going to sell for stupid amounts of money on Earth. Humans are stupid creatures who disproportionately value objects on their rarity alone.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday February 14, @04:49AM
Nuclear propulsion isn't a long term solution unless there's something on Mars to fly to. A key issue here is that NASA isn't addressing relevant short term problems to development of Mars, the Moon, asteroids, etc. We don't have good health data on low gravity environments. We don't have infrastructure capable of getting us out of Earth orbit. We don't know much about what's out there to decide where to land. There's many big short term problems out there that NASA could have been working on for the past 50 years, but they didn't.
Sure, it would be a good idea to knock out a nuclear propulsion technology demonstration. But that's not going to get you to Mars.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @02:26AM (1 child)
they have milked the SLS for as much $ as possible and need a new Boondoggle to keep the rocket scientist/machinist from moving over seas and working for the "enemy."
DGMW - I'm all for high power rocketry no matter what the Tech.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Sunday February 14, @06:16AM
Real boondoggles are all about, like those proverbial elephants in the room. People dream of doing all kinds of things that are not a good idea. For instance, the flying car. We travel way too much as it is, and the flying part is a mere enhancement. With the Internet, we have the ability to do so much, much more remotely. Video conferences, access servers remotely, email documents or send them in chat. Making good use of the Internet cuts travel needs immensely. For example, if Congress conducted their lawmaking remotely, they wouldn't have been all conveniently gathered in one spot where a mob could take them all out.
This notion of traveling to Mars, well, we've been doing that. Rovers work great. But of course people dream of personally visiting, and there's really no good reason to do so. The whole idea is a projection of our travel fantasies. There is of course no breathable air. No protection from cosmic rays.
And Mars is damn cold. I've been in -30F weather. 10F is plenty cold. -10F is an order of magnitude colder. Ice is harder and crunchier, your coat and pants are stiffer, and you'd better pay attention that the tip of your nose and your toes don't go numb. At -30F, all those things are worse. That cold air you take in with every breath feels like a cold steel rod sliding into your lungs. You also have problems with all the moisture from your exhalations collecting and freezing. Mars is a lot colder than that.
That leaves colonization as the reason to go. There are a ton of unanswered questions about how that can possibly be done. In short, we simply aren't ready for that, not yet. Maybe in another century or two.