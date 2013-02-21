from the the-die-is-cast dept.
Donald Trump acquitted by Senate in second impeachment trial:
The Senate has voted to acquit the former president of the United States after the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump concluded Saturday. The vote came after a five-day trial where arguments centered around whether Trump incited the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, and whether it is constitutional to hear the impeachment trial of a former president who is now a private citizen.
Despite a compelling prosecution, an acquittal isn't unexpected. While the Senate is split 50/50, with Vice President Kamala Harris to cast a tie-break vote as president of the Senate when necessary, the impeachment trial required a two-thirds supermajority for conviction.
This meant 17 Republican senators would have had to vote to convict Trump, an unlikely ask from the beginning. This was indicated in a Jan. 25 vote led by Sen. Rand Paul on whether the impeachment trial of a former president was "unconstitutional," during which just five Republicans voted against the motion. The first day of the impeachment trial this week then saw a similar vote, during which six Republicans voted with Democrats to continue the trial.
In the end, the vote was 57-43 to convict Trump, with all 48 Democrats, two independents and seven Republicans finding Trump guilty. The only members of the GOP who voted alongside the Democrat senators were Sens. Susan Collins, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, Ben Sasse, Pat Toomey, Bill Cassidy and Richard Burr.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by martyb on Saturday February 13, @09:56PM (21 children)
How will this acquittal NOT embolden others to attempt such actions in the future?
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @10:21PM (2 children)
Dunno, perhaps we should ask Kamala? [thefederalist.com]
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday February 13, @11:10PM (1 child)
Why usurp your way to the top when you can slurp your way to the top?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @11:17PM
My! What a fat straw you have, Herr Schwarzenegger!
(Score: 1, Troll) by looorg on Saturday February 13, @11:26PM (7 children)
That is what I'm wondering. If this is the new normal, the precursor of what will happen to Biden/Harris in a few years. Depending on the setup of the senate and congress it might be the outcome of all presidents from here on. Cause they probably did something wrong, or at least something wrong in the eyes of their opponents, during their term and an impeachment will be the parting gift for each and every one of them.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @11:34PM (5 children)
Doubt it.
If the shit really hits the fan, and it's quite possible, it will be an outright civil war, not some legalistic procedures like impeachment.
The previous president that got impeached is Clinton, and he did deserve it - not because he got blowjob by an intern (meh, who gives a shit), but because he lied under oath about it. Clinton got acquitted because, in the end, it's meh issue.
Trump got impeached because he is a traitor and acted the part. He got acquitted because Senate Republicans are cowards, afraid of the party base supporting Trump.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @11:47PM
And why, prey tale, did he need to lie under oath? Look up "The Star Chamber", and no coincidence that the "Special" counsel was Ken Starr (Chambers). Clinton did not deserve it. Trump deserved it, twice. Perhaps a third time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @03:06AM
And paying bail for the people who burned down cities is soo fucking patriotic?
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @04:40AM
..so I could mod this funny because your leftist-religious-zealot-like doctrine is so laughable.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @04:43AM
Did Clinton purjure himself? Not really. Other than the fact there wasn't really any evidence he "knowingly and intentionally gave false testimony," he was asked a combination of broad questions about his "relationship" and "sexual relations" was defined as "For the purposes of this deposition, a person engages in "sexual relations" when the person knowingly engages in or causes contact with the genitalia, anus, groin, breast, inner thigh, or buttocks of any person with an intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of any person." You'll note that a blowjob does not fall under that definition. The other arguments fail for similar reasons and the specific intent is missing that would have to underlie it all. And you have to remember Clinton is a lawyer who is used to depositions and that the question asked isn't necessarily the question meant. It was not his job to do the jobs of the lawyers grilling him.
Perhaps the funniest of it all though, is Starr himself withdrew a large number of his allegations and legal conclusions in order to protect Trump from similar accusations as those he levied the Starr Report.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @05:25AM
They settled on the blow job because what they tried to get him on did not exist. There's a term for that you lot like throwing around.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @02:35AM
I doubt that Republicans have the leadership to be that evil for the near future.
Since McCain/Palin, that party has been on a transition, from pandering to Southerners / Christians, to a Trump organized base of people who work for a living, but without recourse to the "work from home" free ride higher class workers get.
There's a bunch of people still sitting in congress that were elected under the previous personality of the party, that would like nothing better than things returning back to the way things were, but reality has moved on. In short, if the Republicans want to have people gain office under their brand, they better get behind what is attracting voters right now.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday February 14, @01:15AM (8 children)
Of course it will. This spells the end of any serious governance for this country. And next time the revanchists are going to run someone competent...
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @01:31AM (7 children)
What hypocrisy. The illegalities started before Trump won the election (campaign) in a fair election and extended into his entire presidency with the Democrats' made-up "Russia" dossier (conceived and started by two time failure Hillary Clinton). The Democrats never accepted the election and did their best to overthrow the president.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @01:33AM
To be clear, I am referring to the 2016 election. The Democrats protested his inauguration too in outdoor demonstrations. Politicians talked about interfering with the Electoral College.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Sunday February 14, @01:45AM (5 children)
Sorry, this ridiculous language is a huge part of the problem. There was no attempt to overthrow Trump just as there was no violent coup [soylentnews.org] on January 6.
I remain disappointed in several of my fellow soylentils on multiple sides for going along with these propaganda shams. I think there was a deeply troubling sequence of criminal actions by the FBI - which has performed these sorts of entrapment games before against normal people, just not against an incoming president.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Sunday February 14, @02:27AM (2 children)
Come, now, khallow! Get with the program! It was a False Flag operation! Did you not hear the Precedent's council in the Well of the Senate claim that it was lead by the head of antifa? You know, the CEO of Antifa Inc. The President of antifa.com. The Ayatollah of antifa-rolla! You know, John Earle Sullivan, who everyone knows is the head of the anarchistic non-organization? So, not entrapment, false flag. That is what "your side" has decided on, and you need to stick to the official story. [forbes.com]
And what is not violent about rushing police lines, tearing down barriers, smashing windows, and smearing feces on the walls? Just because all the Proud Boys and Oaf Keeblers got tired, and the QAnon-ers could not remember the Plan, so they all left, that does not mean it was not a coup. Just a very badly organized one, because of the stupid.
Tu Quoque, o Buteo buteo? https://www.jpost.com/international/false-claims-in-syria-biden-will-start-war-as-us-presence-
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday February 14, @03:27AM
The way I hear it explained by Proud Boy wannabes is that because BLM did all that, the Capitol rioters are patriots and therefore excused.
Oooh.... random tidbit: I was just wondering who could be more unhinged than TheRump for 2024, and here he is: https://www.rt.com/news/461647-mcafee-bury-government-taxes/ [rt.com]
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday February 14, @04:10AM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Sunday February 14, @03:23AM (1 child)
I think it comes down to one of two possibilities:
A) Trump is wildly, grossly incompetent and therefore unfit to serve as President
B) Trump did incite and encourage and abet the insurrectionists and therefore is criminally culpable for domestic terrorism
Come to think of it, it's not an either-or kind of thing, I believe what we have here is the traditional OR gate where it could be either or both.
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday February 14, @04:13AM
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday February 14, @03:19AM
God help us if someone competent tries something like this.
Meanwhile in Russia, they are unsurprisingly sympathetic to Mr. Trump's plight:
https://www.rt.com/usa/515512-senate-acquits-trump-impeachment/ [rt.com]
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday February 13, @09:58PM (6 children)
Suck it, bitches!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @10:20PM (1 child)
MAGA Motherfuckers! Trump 2024!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @06:42AM
Why fucking wait man! The shit's on toDAY.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @10:30PM (2 children)
2024! HERE WE GO!
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @10:48PM (1 child)
Harris 2028
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @03:08AM
What, she offer to suck your dick too? What do you have to offer?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday February 14, @03:51AM
Isn't this the tangerine calling the grapefruit orange?
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by looorg on Saturday February 13, @09:59PM (28 children)
How could this outcome have been a surprise to anyone? It was quite clear from the get-go that this was a massive overreach and witch hunt with the purpose of preventing him from running again.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @10:47PM (5 children)
But, he can't run again! He can barely walk, especially down mild inclines. No, Trump is kaput, a Totenkampf, and the normal charges of treason are waiting in the wings.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @11:49PM (4 children)
You're not fooling anyone, Aristarchus.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @12:06AM (3 children)
And you're not fooling anyone, either, Fusta!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @12:40AM (2 children)
And YOU are not fooling anyone, Monkey of Death!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @01:06AM (1 child)
I was fooled. It's getting harder to keep up.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @02:29AM
Ah-ha! You are not fooling anyone, either! We know you are an actual AC!!
(Score: 5, Interesting) by krishnoid on Saturday February 13, @11:47PM (2 children)
Actually, my assumption from the get-go was that it was done to force legislators to choose a side in a way that goes on their voting record. I mean, if there's really a clear, compelling reason otherwise, I'd like to hear other opinions on it. The only other guess was that they got so spooked from the riot, both personally and looking into the future politically, that they wanted to set a precedent that incitement wouldn't go unaddressed.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday February 14, @01:26AM
That and the opportunity to present the public the "nice" events during the hostile visit at the Capitol - expect them to see sprinkled during the 2022 and 2024 electoral campaigns.
And, minor thing in the big picture, but I bet the guys caught on camera won't be voting in the two elections.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 5, Insightful) by SpockLogic on Sunday February 14, @03:01AM
It was obvious that Trump would be acquitted. Nearly half the jury were his co-conspirators.
Overreacting is one thing, sticking your head up your ass hoping the problem goes away is another - edIII
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Sunday February 14, @12:32AM
Witch hunt? You think this wasn't all posturing? Of course the Dems were all going to vote to convict. But, they'd probably like it if Trump runs again in 2024. They're not entirely disappointed that he still can. He's a big time loser now, and would probably go down in flames. Of course, we know how that calculation played out in 2016, when Hillary's team thought he'd be easy to beat.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by sjames on Sunday February 14, @12:55AM (4 children)
OTOH, the GOP has now gone on record as embracing the crazy. If they become known as the party of kooks, they have only themselves to blame.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday February 14, @02:02AM (2 children)
Does that matter if a large section of their base agree with and like him? or at least tolerate him perhaps, or just view him as the lesser evil -- swampdraining or not. After all he doesn't have to be good, he just have to suck less then the competition. Hillary was perhaps a prime example of this. He just had to be better then her and quite frankly that doesn't appear to have been that hard.
One should perhaps not judge then current presidency based on about a months worth of work but I'm fairly sure it won't be hard to dream up some scaremongering scenario even based on this little time. Undoing all the things of his predecessor while bring in a multitude of things that are popular with his base but hated by the other side. After all it wasn't really that far between the two sides if one counts the actual votes -- fiveish percents or sixish millions people between them. That ain't exactly a comfortable lead. A state or two swaps sides and it's all over (for either side really).
(Score: 2) by sjames on Sunday February 14, @04:20AM
There's Trump's base and the rest of the GOP. The latter can only be expected to hold their nose so long before they defect to the Libertarians.
How long can it be before Trump's base gets behind the real human version of Jar Jar?
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Sunday February 14, @04:40AM
Yes, it does matter, because it changes who is and who isn't a part of their base. If you look at party affiliation trends [gallup.com], you'll notice that about 5% of the people polled switched from Republican to independent since the election, another 6% went from Democratic to independent over the same period, and among independents (now the majority of the country) the leaning-Democrats went from having a 3% advantage to now having a 9% majority over the leaning-Republicans.
Or to put it another less-scientific but noticeable way: My neighbor is a local elected official, and is or at least was Republican. Sometime in late September or October of this year, his yard signs for Republican candidates came down, and while I can't prove that he's given up his Republican affiliation I sure think he's at least questioning it. He's the sort of guy the Republicans claim to stand for: An independent farmer who sells most of his stuff directly to locals, very much devoted to his family, a regular churchgoer to the degree his farm allows, and the sort that absolutely stands up for and helps out his neighbors when trouble arises. But it's pretty clear that he doesn't think that's what Trump or his supporters stand for.
Where things currently stand in Republican-land is that about half of self-identified Republicans in polls openly support a violent overthrow of the US government, including the 1/6 attack on Congress, and about 3/4 of the rest don't support it themselves but also don't want to punish anyone who tries it. And that leaves about 1 in 8 Republicans, who oppose the violent overthrow of the US government and believe people who try should be punished, unrepresented by their party. That's going to have consequences for them.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @02:40AM
The kooks are those that deny that men are men and women are women.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by helel on Sunday February 14, @03:18AM (10 children)
Trump literally tried to overthrow the government of the United States. I get that many Republicans think of themselves as Confederate first and American second but for those of us loyal to the US attempting to hold someone accountable for treason isn't a witch hunt. It's justice.
Republican Patriotism [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @03:32AM (3 children)
Despite all the blathering of the House impeachment managers, not one shred of evidence was produced to show that Trump incited an insurrection, or tried to overthrow the government. Fortunately, justice prevailed.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Sunday February 14, @04:36AM (1 child)
The best witnesses that Trump did incite the insurrection is the words saying so from the very people who stormed the capitol on Jan 6.
The word delivery is made from two smaller four letter root words.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @05:35AM
Not the best. If they think Trump directed them to attack the Capitol, then they are mistaken. Their lawyers are obligated to present every possible defense and THE PRESIDENT TOLD ME TO DO IT is part of that.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Sunday February 14, @05:06AM
OK, here's some:
1. Trump steadfastly refused to publicly acknowledge the truth of the election results. He still is refusing to acknowledge them, despite them being checked and rechecked by numerous government officials, courts, and his own staffers and all reaching the same conclusion: Biden won. Oh, and insider leaks have consistently said that Trump knew he had lost legitimately, but decided to pretend otherwise.
2. On November 9, 6 days after the election, Trump replaced the Secretary of Defense with Christopher Miller. Miller went on to, with the approval of Trump, order the DC National Guard to not respond to protests in general and the Capitol in particular. On January 6, Miller delayed permission for Maryland governor Larry Hogan to send reinforcements to the Capitol of Maryland state troops and Maryland's National Guard for several hours.
3. Something was going on at the Department of Justice which was bad enough that William Barr, who had gone along with everything Trump wanted up until then, quit in late December. The something probably included, among other things, a consistent refusal to investigate or treat as criminal threats the people who were announcing specifically their intention to come to Washington DC for the purpose of preventing the electoral votes from being counted, by force if necessary (both those things are federal crimes).
4. Trump spent December and January soliciting Georgia's secretary of state to commit election fraud and somehow "find" exactly the right number of votes for him to win the state. Not directly related, exactly, but, oh yeah, a major federal and state felony, and also demonstrating a clear intent to have the presidency decided by methods other than getting more electoral votes due to the state election results, a.k.a. the legal way of becoming or remaining president.
5. By early January, every former Secretary of Defense, including the recently removed Mark Esper, felt it necessary to write a public letter pleading that the military not support a coup attempt. The Joint Chiefs of Staff followed that up with another public statement saying, in essence, that they would refuse orders to overturn the election. Which means both the generals and civilians who understand the military like Colin Powell and Donald Rumsfeld believed there was a significant chance that those orders would be given. And guess who would have been the only people with the authority to give such orders? Trump and the aforementioned Miller.
6. The day before the attack on the Capitol, Trump met with the rally organizer to work out the plans. He personally arranged for the permit to allow a march on the Capitol in addition to a rally near the White House. While this was going on, members of Congress who supported the effort to overturn the election results gave detailed personal tours to members of terrorist organizations such as the Proud Boys to give them a clear idea of the layout of the building they would attack the next day.
7. While the attack was in progress, Trump was alternating between celebrating with his family watching the events unfold on TV, and being on the phone with senators and congressman both refusing to send help to the Capitol and making sure they'd still vote to ignore the duly certified electoral votes for no legal reason at all. And there's been some speculation that he may have believed at one point that Pence had been caught by the mob, and was using that to threaten Kevin McCarthy into complying with his demands.
8. Before, during, and after the attack, the people that would take part in the attack all consistently said they were doing what they were doing because they believed Trump asked them to do it. And he very noticeably never told them not to do it.
9. He called the people who were in the Capitol looking for Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi, and members of Congress with the express intent of killing them "patriots" and said "we love you". Which sure sounds like he approved of their actions.
Let's say that 4 years ago, Obama had pulled even half of this trying to change the election results so Hillary Clinton won. You would be demanding his scalp, and rightly so.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @03:48AM (5 children)
For those of us with a grounding in reality, we remember why the Republican Party started, that it was the Republicans who prosecuted the war against the Confederates, and that it was the Republicans that freed the slaves.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by helel on Sunday February 14, @03:57AM (2 children)
Why, pray tell, do so many Republicans today fly Confederate battle flags? Why is it always Republicans seeking to honor Confederate generals?
Republican Patriotism [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @06:26AM (1 child)
Republicans don't fly Confederate battle flags.
Nutjobs fly confederate battle flags. The nutjobs self identify as republican. But Republicans would like to be as far away from the confederate battle flag nutjobs as possible. Except we can't make them stop self identifying as republican (that ole freedom of speech issue there).
But, somehow, the folks who call themselves liberals are not really so, and paint all republicans with the dirty brush of the nutjobs that self identified as republican.
(Score: 2) by helel on Sunday February 14, @07:22AM
Are you saying that no true Republican would be caught with that flag?
Republican Patriotism [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @04:48AM (1 child)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southern_strategy [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @05:21AM
And now 60 years later, the Republicans are on the wage-earner strategy. Let the confederates go vote Democrat if they don't like it. Let them line up with the guys pretending to be women. If they want to get physical, send them over to the Democrat arson team.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday February 14, @04:22AM
Massive overreach, yes - because there's no way you're going to get 17/50 Republican Senators to break ranks on any issue. Loyalty to party is the only thing that got them there in the first place, and it's the only thing that will keep them there come re-election time.
Preventing him from running again, yes that was really the only practical point of the exercise. I'd rather not listen to 6 more months of bitch, moan and whine about how the whole world is defrauding him trying to steal his election again.
Witch hunt? No, publicity stunt. They wanted to present all the evidence in a neat, attention getting package entered into the Congressional record where it will be referenced and analyzed to death in the coming decades. Tellingly, council for the defense didn't have anything resembling evidence beyond some weak tea about "Fight is a commonly used political term."
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Sunday February 14, @04:38AM
The outcome is not a surprise. Why waste time on witnesses when it is clear everyone has already made up their minds they were going to vote to acquit. Move on so congress can focus on passing Biden's agenda.
The word delivery is made from two smaller four letter root words.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @10:07PM (2 children)
The big story of the day was the Dims voting to call witnesses and then realizing they'd just shit the bed. [cnn.com] Trump's lawyer had already said he was going to call Nancy Pelosi and would take a deposition at his office in Phoenix. Unfortunately we now never get to hear under oath about how Ted Cruz had allegedly tried to have Occasional Cortex killed, how election laws not created by state legislatures are constitutional or how Democrats justify 6 months of supporting attacks against private, public and federal property.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday February 13, @10:23PM (1 child)
They're flailing around because they're desperate, like how somebody bad at dancing tries to compensate by dancing faster.
It's a lot like in France with Marcon now accusing Le Pen of being "soft" on radicalism, nevermind that Macron with his Iron Maiden Mascot of a wife/handler was balls-deep in unpopular Globohomo policy. Let's hope the dominoes keep falling.
Good. People all over the place including myself are always bitching and moaning about the problems with America's uniparty. Populism is here to stay, baby, and this provides a good opportunity for the Republicans to reinvent themselves embracing populism to distinguish themselves from the uniparty. Those so-called Republicans who don't like it can turncoat themselves to the fucking uniparty, because their attempts to sabotage Trump will only further Streisand deep-state stooges.
The only real question I have is why pro-uniparty Republicans are putting so much effort into stopping populism. It's not like we have a functioning system of justice for elites anyway. It makes you wonder how many are actually worried about getting suicided by Clinton/CCP/Mossad/Deep State hit-squads or otherwise thrown under the bus.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @01:13AM
If populist representatives get enough seats/positions to change policies, then the flow of invaders into the US might be stopped. This would lesson the amount of cheap labor available to the Chamber of Commerce member companies, who are the major donors to the uniparty Republicans.
The Democrats use money to get the power they want. The Republicans use power to get the money they want. This is what enables their uniparty symbiosis, and the actual country is bled dry.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 13, @10:11PM (35 children)
I've seen more compelling performances at home when a child doesn't want to do his/her homework.
Lemme think - I sent letters to Biden, and five different Senators, telling them what a supreme waste of time this impeachment would be. Seems that I'm vindicated. "Control of the Senate" doesn't mean you get to run roughshod over anyone and everything you don't like.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ocb-S26BdRA
(Score: 3, Interesting) by zion-fueled on Saturday February 13, @10:26PM (12 children)
For all the talk of Trump being such a horrible disaster, up until COVID I was having the best work years ever.
Since Biden:
1. Gas has gone up, thanks executive orders
2. Inflation is already rearing it's head at the grocery store. Monetary policy will devalue my savings.
3. Vaping mail ban went through during that farce of a relief bill (this is partially on trump but he was going to veto it)
4. Gun legislation is in the works to make me a criminal.
5. Dems are considering taking AB-5 nationwide which will put me out of business and force me to get a 9-5
6. Which I won't be able to get due to the open borders policy or the lockdowns, take your pick.
After all that, we have this bonehead impeachment trial which does nothing for anyone. So here's $600, now watch us dismantle your entire lifestyle for no reason.
It hasn't even been a month. These aren't some nebulous arguments but actual things that severely affect me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @11:33PM (3 children)
》 watch us dismantle your entire lifestyle for no reason.
What you mean "for no reason"? They're dismantling your entitled lifestyle so that less fortunate others can have a chance to succeed.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Sunday February 14, @02:13AM
That's so Orwellian. What happens when that chance to succeed is squandered just like all the other chances before it? Whose entitled lifestyle will we sacrifice next?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @03:57AM
Except that the real world does not work that way. Success is not a zero-sum game. The OP having success did not remove possibilities for success from anyone else.
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Sunday February 14, @04:25AM
The only people helped by neoliberalism are the wealthy and those who game the system.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @12:42AM
Except half of them are speculation on your part and haven't happened, and may never happen. If concerns about those things are really "severely affecting you", then that sounds like a personal problem.
Take your meds. Close Twitter. Stop reading Facebook. Switch off your computer. Put down your phone. Go for a hike. Relax.
(Score: 4, Informative) by sjames on Sunday February 14, @01:00AM (1 child)
Trump signed the bill that banned vaping supplies in the mail on Dec 27th. So much for the veto.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Sunday February 14, @02:33AM
(Shh! Its a conservative trying to blame his misfortune on Biden! Do not tell him it was actually Trump! Think of the children. Oh, and don't mention the Obama Economy, he thinks that somehow some of Trump's non-policy and golfing are responsible for that. )
Tu Quoque, o Buteo buteo? https://www.jpost.com/international/false-claims-in-syria-biden-will-start-war-as-us-presence-
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @02:48AM
Dude, get out of California if they don't care for you there.
I recently spent two wonderful weeks in Free Florida. I myself have delusions, that my old work environment is going to return. Rationally, a year in to the two weeks to flatten the curve, I should just leave while Biden and Wolf still let me.
(Score: 5, Informative) by helel on Sunday February 14, @03:50AM (3 children)
1. Gas has gone up, almost to where it was last year this time. It's still lower than it was under most of Trumps presidency.
2. Maybe Trump and the Republican legislature shouldn't have fucked the budget so hard. Biden can't fix that in a month.
3. Trump signed the ban. Are you seriously blaming Biden for Trumps signature?
4. Bush and Trump banned guns, Obama gave them back. There's no reason to think Biden will be any different than Obama.
5. If you're legitimately a contractor AB-5 has no effect on you. If you're an Uber driver you should be looking for a real job anyway.
6. Neither of those are happening.
Your concerns may not be nebulous but they are largely unfounded.
Republican Patriotism [youtube.com]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday February 14, @04:36AM (2 children)
Uber drivers are legitimate contractors - and that has been confirmed by ballot initiative Proposition 22 [wikipedia.org] which granted an exception to businesses like Uber and passed with 59% of the vote.
Laws like AB-5 have the opposite effect of what is advertised. They destroy jobs, not protect them.
(Score: 2) by helel on Sunday February 14, @04:57AM (1 child)
I understand that the whole AB-5/Prop 22 situation is confusing. People are bing fired because of Proposition 22 [newsweek.com]. There was some time during 2020 when Uber was refusing new drivers but whether your consider gig workers employees or contractors not hiring somebody isn't really the same as firing them.
Republican Patriotism [youtube.com]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday February 14, @05:37AM
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @10:49PM (18 children)
Shut up, Runaway! Trump may be acquitted, but you are still and idiot. Some things never change. But some things do.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @11:00PM (8 children)
"but you are still and idiot."
Look in the mirror.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @11:07PM (7 children)
Don't be too harsh. He is incited right now.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @11:43PM (6 children)
Sorry... I forgot Democrats should be treated like retards.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @12:10AM (5 children)
That is because Republicans suffer from untreatable Dunning-Kroeger syndrome, and they cannot understand that Democrats are very beyond their ken.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @12:27AM (4 children)
Democrats are very beyond their ken because of inbreeding.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Eratosthenes on Sunday February 14, @12:45AM (2 children)
Are you thinking "kin", as in relations, or "Ken" as in Barbie's gay friend? Or possibly are you confusing the word "ken" with "kennels"? Seems you are just proving the GP's point.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday February 14, @02:16AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @02:51AM
You are no Aristarchus, tell you that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @03:52AM
Is it my fault my cousin is so damn hot?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @11:10PM (8 children)
Awww... Did RunAway pull your little roach wings off. I've said it before and I'll keep doing it.
Fuck Off....
Your attack on an internet persona, just because your emotions are running like the deNile, is sickening. It takes away from this great website and makes you look like the fool you are.
People that think they can attack people on this site and get anywhere are fools. The people on this site are better than that. Although it is funny to watch the Trolls troll each other even when they don't even know it.
Keep SN Great!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @11:24PM (2 children)
Are you suggesting that Runaway is NOT an idiot? That seems to be going a bit too far, fueled by hateful emotions. Think rationally, for a moment.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @11:29PM (1 child)
I think you are an idiot. Does that help?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @11:50PM
Not really, but I appreciate the effort!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @01:45AM (4 children)
Shut up, Runaway's cousin! You know that meatirial support of insurerection is a crime, as are conspiriating to overthrowing the Constantushion? Attactlng Runaway is snot sickening, it is defending 'Merica from the Stupid! Which sidle are you on?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @02:18AM (3 children)
I'm on the side of SN site. Comments like the aforementioned are useless. Attacking people makes the site not "...is people." It becomes just another FB, Twit GAB or whatever is fad today. If you can't stop using your brain for evil then maybe go hang out in a biker bar. Those boys will fix your hate.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @02:50AM (2 children)
OK, Fair enough. I do not hate Runaway, I just hate his posts, which are hateful and contribute nothing to SN, and have driven many good soylentils away. So, here: Runaway hath spoken,
We have seen no evidence of that.
Good for you, citizen. But surely, Runaway, you know that the current president has nothing to do with the impeachment of the last. Can't even pardon him! But, I am sure the Senators were thankful for your sage advice.
Not nearly, Runaway. All that has happened is that 43 Republicans have shown themselves to be craven cowards. Rather like the famous speech by Kruschev denouncing Stalin, where someone yelled out from the assembly, "Where were you when all his criminal acts where occuring?" Kruschev immediately asked, "Who said that?" Silence. Nickolai says, "See?"
Of course, in the Impeachment trial, the crucial question of the Defense counsel was "Do you believe Biden won the election?" The lawyer immediately said, "Who asked that?" And Bernie said, "I did". See? not a waste of time, these are things that needed to be put on the record, and the right and ability of Senators to speak without the threat from violent mobs must be asserted against all anti-American forces.
So, shut up, Runaway, you are an idiot, and you do not understand what you are saying. Traitor.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday February 14, @05:46AM (1 child)
It sounds like Biden had a lot to do with the dropping of the impeachment trial in the Senate. They skipped over the witness stage altogether. The media gossip is that the Biden administration pressured Senate leadership into that.
So as much as letters to politicians affect anything, that sounds like a reason to expect Runaway's letters to have the usual moderately nonzero impact.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @06:50AM
Mr. President pro tem! I object to the statement by Mr. khallow, which is inadmissible hearsay. And khallow is to fluffy to be a Senator, and why is he even commenting on thing so far beyond his ken?
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday February 13, @11:42PM (2 children)
The *other* sort of Marxist.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Saturday February 13, @11:59PM (1 child)
I saw some of the performance. The future looks dreadful....Eh, so does the present... Is the quality of lawyerin' that awful? Things certainly have gone downhill since Crane, Poole, & Schmidt was sold to the Chinese.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by Arik on Sunday February 14, @12:12AM
The *other* sort of Marxist.
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday February 13, @10:21PM (7 children)
Susan Collins, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, Ben Sasse, Pat Toomey, Bill Cassidy and Richard Burr.
Them, their children, grandchildren...
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @10:53PM
Yes, they should be remembered as the Last Patriotic Republicans! They should get medals! As for the rest of those Treasonous bastids, like the waffling McConnell, history will make its Judgment.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @10:56PM
Yes, God bless them forever!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 13, @11:29PM
They've got my vote! Wait... I'm not a Democrat so I can only vote once.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @01:17AM (3 children)
Knit their names into scarves.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @01:29AM (2 children)
Pussy hats would be more appropriate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @03:56AM (1 child)
Few get the literary references anymore. 'Tis to be expected, in a dying civilization.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 14, @04:15AM
We'll burn your libraries down, gay boy.