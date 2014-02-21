It looks like thanks to AMD's increasing sales and continuing successes in the enterprise space with more HPC wins and the like, AMD is hiring more Linux engineers. AMD currently has several interesting job openings on the Linux front.

While AMD has been delivering reliable Linux support with their recent launches, there is room for improvement in areas like more timely compiler support for new processors, better alignment of their new hardware enablement for getting the code not only upstreamed but into distributions for launch-day, and similar areas. Based on recent job postings, it looks like AMD is working to make such strides.

Here is a look at some of the new and currently active Linux-related job openings at AMD:

Manager Linux Kernel Development

[...] Linux Technical Lead

[...] AMD is also hiring for Linux engineering and Linux systems architect, among other traditional software/hardware engineering roles.