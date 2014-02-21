Marvel At UAE Hope Orbiter's First Image Of Mars:
The United Arab Emirates Hope orbiter snapped its first image of Mars on Sunday, as part of the first interplanetary mission from an Arab country.
Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's leader, announced this triumphant news on Twitter, calling it a "defining moment" in the nation's history.
The transmission of the Hope Probe's first image of Mars is a defining moment in our history and marks the UAE joining advanced nations involved in space exploration. We hope this mission will lead to new discoveries about Mars which will benefit humanity. pic.twitter.com/TCM5yHTapH
— محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) February 14, 2021
[...] The satellite entered the Red Planet's orbit on Feb. 9 and will circle around Mars for months to gather more information about the planet's atmosphere. As part of this mission, it will measure dust, ice clouds, water vapor distribution, and temperature so researchers can better understand how Mars' seasons function.
Watch SpaceX and Russia launch a Valentine's Day rocket doubleheader tonight:
Valentine's Day could be full of fireworks this year as both SpaceX and Russia's space agency Roscosmos are working towards a launch doubleheader tonight (Feb. 14).
SpaceX will kick off the festivities as one of its Falcon 9 rockets is scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 11:21 [p.m.] EST (0421 GMT on Feb. 15), followed by a Soyuz 2.1a rocket from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. That Russian launch will carry the Progress MS-16 spacecraft, also known as Progress 77, to the space station at 11:45 p.m. EDT (0445 GMT on Feb. 15).
You can watch both launches live here and on the Space.com homepage, courtesy of SpaceX and NASA, beginning with SpaceX, which will host a launch webcast about 15 minutes before liftoff. You can also watch the Starlink launch directly via SpaceX. The Progress 77 launch will also be broadcast by NASA, with NASA's webcast beginning at 11:15 p.m. EST (0415 GMT).
[...] SpaceX deployed its fleet of recovery ships a few days before launch, with its drone ship "Just Read the Instructions" set to catch this booster. If successful, the landing will mark the 75th recovery for SpaceX since the company landed its first booster in 2015.
[...] Currently, weather is 40% "go" for Sunday's launch opportunity, with the main weather concern being the potential for storm clouds over the launch site. There is a backup launch opportunity on Monday night, if the need should arise.
The forecast on Monday improves to 60% favorable.
A launch doubleheader
Less than 30 minutes after SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets hauls its payload into [space], across the globe, Russia's Soyuz will be taking to the skies, to deliver more than 5,000 lbs. of supplies to the astronauts on the space station.
The Progress supply ship is bringing approximately 5,424 lbs. (2,460 kilograms) of cargo and supplies for the crew currently on board the station. That bounty includes 3,086 lbs. (1,400 kg) of research and crew supplies, along with fresh water, nitrogen gas and propellant for the station's Zvezda service module propulsion system.
Following Sunday's launch, it will arrive at the orbital outpost on Tuesday at 1:20 a.m. EST (0620 GMT), docking at the Pirs docking compartment.
It will remain attached to the station until July, when it will detach from the ISS (along with the Pirs), and perform a destructive reentry where both will burn up in the Earth's atmosphere. This will allow Roscosmos to bring up a new module — the largest addition to the Russian side of the space station in twenty years.
