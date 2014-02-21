Mass Brewery Uncovered in Egypt May be Oldest in the World
A team of archaeologists in southern Egypt has uncovered what's believed to be the world's oldest large-scale brewery, dating back more than 5,000 years.
"The joint Egyptian-American archaeological mission, headed by Dr. Matthew Adams of New York University, and Dr. Deborah Vischak of Princeton University, working in North Abydos, Sohag, has uncovered what is believed to be the oldest high-production brewery in the world," Egypt's tourism ministry wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.
The suds shop "likely dates back to the era of King Narmer," who ruled around 3100 BC and is widely credited with uniting Upper and Lower Egypt, the post quotes Mostafa Waziry, the secretary general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, as saying.
[...] British archaeologists previously learned of the brewery's existence in the early 1900s, but could never pin an exact location on it, according to the statement.
World's 'Oldest Brewery' Uncovered at Ancient Egyptian City of Abydos
Archaeologists have discovered what could be the oldest-known brewery at one of Egypt's most prominent historic sites.
Eight huge units - each about 20m by 2.5m - were found in Abydos, an ancient burial ground in the desert.
Each unit included two rows of around 40 pots, used to heat the mix of grains and water to make the beer, said Egypt's ministry of tourism and antiquities.
[...] It's believed to date back to the time of King Narmer, known for his unification of Egypt at the start of the First Dynastic Period (3150 BC-2613 BC).
