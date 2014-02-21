A team of archaeologists in southern Egypt has uncovered what's believed to be the world's oldest large-scale brewery, dating back more than 5,000 years.

"The joint Egyptian-American archaeological mission, headed by Dr. Matthew Adams of New York University, and Dr. Deborah Vischak of Princeton University, working in North Abydos, Sohag, has uncovered what is believed to be the oldest high-production brewery in the world," Egypt's tourism ministry wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The suds shop "likely dates back to the era of King Narmer," who ruled around 3100 BC and is widely credited with uniting Upper and Lower Egypt, the post quotes Mostafa Waziry, the secretary general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, as saying.

[...] British archaeologists previously learned of the brewery's existence in the early 1900s, but could never pin an exact location on it, according to the statement.