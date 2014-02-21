from the now-try-finding-an-IBM-026-keypunch dept.
No, COBOL Is Not a Dead Language:
Even though IBM and the mainframe community pointed out that nearly every credit card purchase or ATM transaction depends on mainframes running applications written in COBOL, the perception was that any COBOL programs still in use are ancient legacy applications that need replacing yesterday.
Not so, says Cameron Seay, who teaches COBOL at East Carolina University in North Carolina and co-chairs the Open Mainframe Project's COBOL Working Group.
"It looks like there's about a billion lines a year of new COBOL code being written," he told DCK. "So yeah, while they are maintaining existing programs, there's still a lot of COBOL development underway. Quite a bit of it."
As for the shortage of programmers that were part of the story, that's not exactly true either. According to Seay, Governor Murphy's problem wasn't a lack of people with COBOL skills, but a lack of COBOL programmers in New Jersey where they were needed.
"There's this myth of a shortage of COBOL programmers -- there really isn't," he said. "There's a lot of people that know COBOL, it's just that there's a geographical issue. But COVID has forced us to address that, so people can now work remotely.
"We will have a shortage of COBOL programers within the next 10 to 15 years, because nobody's teaching it," he added, "but right now we've got plenty. It's just a question of the employers knowing where they are and allowing them to work remotely."
[...] Seay added that learning COBOL can give a career boost to budding programmers. He pointed out that banks and other institutions that rely on the language will move employment applications to the top of the stack when COBOL skills are indicated.
"People need to understand that this stuff is in use," he said. "COBOL is a very important language. It's not dead. It's not dying. It's going to be with us for a while. It's a great way to start your career. You certainly need to learn Python and Java and other languages, but it gives you a something that other folks don't have."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 15, @01:57PM (1 child)
Maybe it isn't dead yet, but it certainly should be.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 15, @02:46PM
Why, because you don't like it? Or it is yet another real language that is too hard for you. Too many "brogrammers" in this world who think toy languages like Python, Java, and C# are actually better than real ones. Languages aren't bad just because they are too hard for you. This is why colleges had to start dumbing down their Comp. Sci. curriculum in 2000s.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 15, @01:58PM
When the zombies take over, COBOL people will be glad to know a dead language.
Oh, wait. Banking. Zombies. Crap, it happened already!
(Score: 2) by Common Joe on Monday February 15, @02:20PM (1 child)
Ha ha, no. This is the way to end your career. Most companies hire only the programmers who have been dealing in modern languages and technologies. If a programmer wants to work anywhere else, the resume needs to have fresh stuff every 6 months. Cobol is definitively the opposite of what most companies consider fresh.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday February 15, @02:34PM
Companies with big money hire cobol. The less those who learn it, the better paid those few who do.
