"We found very strong evidence for an invisible mass in the dense core of the globular cluster, but we were surprised to find that this extra mass is not 'point-like' (that would be expected for a solitary massive black hole) but extended to a few percent of the size of the cluster," said Eduardo Vitral of the Paris Institute of Astrophysics, (IAP) in Paris, France.

To detect the elusive hidden mass, Vitral and Gary Mamon, also of IAP, used the velocities of stars in the cluster to determine the distribution of its total mass, that is the mass in the visible stars, as well as in faint stars and black holes. The more mass at some location, the faster the stars travel around it.

[...] "We used the theory of stellar evolution to conclude that most of the extra mass we found was in the form of black holes," said Mamon. Two other recent studies had also proposed that stellar remnants, in particular, stellar-mass black holes, could populate the inner regions of globular clusters. "Ours is the first study to provide both the mass and the extent of what appears to be a collection of mostly black holes in the center of a core-collapsed globular cluster," added Vitral.

The astronomers also note that this discovery raises the possibility that mergers of these tightly packed black holes in globular clusters may be an important source of gravitational waves, ripples through spacetime. Such phenomena could be detected by the LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory) experiment. LIGO is funded by the National Science Foundation and operated by Caltech and MIT.