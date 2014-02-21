Stories
Joe Hildebrand 'Reluctantly' Regains Twitter from Turkish Hacker He Calls a 'Hero'

posted by Fnord666 on Monday February 15, @04:06PM
from the Teşekkür-ederim! dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

Hildebrand's hacker really a 'hero':

Hackers may have successfully stolen media identity Joe Hildebrand's[*] Twitter account but their plan to get him to pay for its return quickly fell apart.

A series of messages between himself and the hackers, shared by Hildebrand, shows the hackers becoming increasingly confused and frustrated at his refusal to meet their demands – with him even offering to pay them to keep the account in one exchange.

After finding out about the hack on Thursday night last week, the news.com.au columnist said he felt a weird sort of relief.

"I was grinning like an idiot, I was so happy," Mr Hildebrand told news.com.au.

He had been considering whether to get off the platform and then "suddenly this Turkish kid took the decision out of my hands and the weight off my shoulders, to me he's like a hero".

[...] While he's still yet to make a decision on whether to continue using Twitter, Mr Hildebrand said he had "enjoyed the breather" and already deleted the app and the one from rival Facebook off his phone to stop it becoming a source of distraction.

[*] Wikipedia entry for Joe Hildebrand.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Monday February 15, @04:11PM

    by looorg (578) on Monday February 15, @04:11PM (#1113185)

    So he didn't have the personal fortitude to just quit on his own? Is he some kind of social-media addict that can't stop? Still it was kind of funny reading the conversation.

(1)