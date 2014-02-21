Hackers may have successfully stolen media identity Joe Hildebrand's[*] Twitter account but their plan to get him to pay for its return quickly fell apart.

A series of messages between himself and the hackers, shared by Hildebrand, shows the hackers becoming increasingly confused and frustrated at his refusal to meet their demands – with him even offering to pay them to keep the account in one exchange.

After finding out about the hack on Thursday night last week, the news.com.au columnist said he felt a weird sort of relief.

"I was grinning like an idiot, I was so happy," Mr Hildebrand told news.com.au.

He had been considering whether to get off the platform and then "suddenly this Turkish kid took the decision out of my hands and the weight off my shoulders, to me he's like a hero".

[...] While he's still yet to make a decision on whether to continue using Twitter, Mr Hildebrand said he had "enjoyed the breather" and already deleted the app and the one from rival Facebook off his phone to stop it becoming a source of distraction.