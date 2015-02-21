Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Let's Encrypt Completes Huge Upgrade, Can Now Rip and Replace 200 Million Security Certs

posted by Fnord666 on Monday February 15, @06:35PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the R&R dept.
Security

AnonTechie writes:

Internet Security Research Group nonprofit Let's Encrypt has massively upgraded its certification hardware and software so that it can delete and reissue all its certs in less than 24 hours. Last April the certificate authority was forced to kill three million HTTPS certs after a bug was found in its automated certificate management environment, about 2.6 per cent of its 150 million live certificate base. That caused some head-scratching.

After upgrading its network to fiber and replacing aging Intel big iron with the latest AMD Epyc chip, not to mention some cunning software changes, Let's Encrypt now says it can revoke and replace 200 million certificates in less than 24 hours, should a catastrophic security failure occur.

The Register

[Upgrade Details]: Preparing to Issue 200 Million Certificates in 24 Hours

[2021-02-15 19:18:31 UTC; UPDATE: Disclaimer: SoylentNews has no interest in, or affiliation with, Let's Encrypt, but we do use their certs on our servers.]

Original Submission


«  Joe Hildebrand 'Reluctantly' Regains Twitter from Turkish Hacker He Calls a 'Hero'
Let's Encrypt Completes Huge Upgrade, Can Now Rip and Replace 200 Million Security Certs | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.