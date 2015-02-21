from the copyright-law-enforcement dept.
Is This Beverly Hills Cop Playing Sublime's 'Santeria' to Avoid Being Live-Streamed?:
Last Friday, a man entered the Beverly Hills police department, only to be treated to a mini DJ set that could potentially get his Instagram account banned.
Sennett Devermont was at the department to file a form to obtain body camera footage from an incident in which he received a ticket he felt was unfair. Devermont also happens to be a well-known LA area activist, who regularly live-streams protests and interactions with the police to his more than 300,000 followers on Instagram.
So, he streamed this visit as well—and that's when things got weird.
In a video posted on his Instagram account, we see a mostly cordial conversation between Devermont and BHPD Sgt. Billy Fair turn a corner when Fair becomes upset that Devermont is live-streaming the interaction, including showing work contact information for another officer. Fair asks how many people are watching, to which Devermont replies, "Enough."
Fair then stops answering questions, pulls out his phone, and starts silently swiping around—and that's when the ska music starts playing.
Fair boosts the volume, and continues staring at his phone. For nearly a full minute, Fair is silent, and only starts speaking after we're a good way through Sublime's "Santeria."
Assuming that Fair wasn't just trying to share his love of '90s stoner music with the citizens of Beverly Hills, this seems to be an intentional (if misguided) tactic to use social media companies' copyright protection policies to prevent himself from being filmed.
Instagram in particular has been increasingly strict on posting copyrighted material. Any video that contains music, even if it's playing in the background, is potentially subject to removal by Instagram.
Most people complain about these rules. Beverly Hills law enforcement, however, seems to be a fan.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 16, @02:20AM (2 children)
So then officer Billy Fair is guilty of willful copyright infringement, playing copyrighted music before a public audience.
And where was the audio coming from? An authorized youtube channel, or his personal stash of MP3's? Either way, he knowingly played the song before a large audience.
May the copyright trolls smack this asshole down.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Tuesday February 16, @02:26AM
It would be nice if this actually happened in the real world. Unfortunately the Copyright Cartel will never go after their hired help. And for the purposes of takedown notices, the onus will be on the streamer/poster.
I would love some Politicians to see this blatant abuse of a faulty law and amend it, but see: hired help above.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 16, @02:35AM
It's not worth it for the MAFIAA to sue the officer.
MAFIAA prefers to use automated systems like "Content ID" to automatically claim revenue from any video uploaded with copyrighted material in it. No legal battles, just a trickle of cash.
I'm not sure why Instagram would remove live streams entirely rather than redirect any ad revenue to MAFIAA. Maybe they don't have an agreement in place?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 16, @02:30AM
I was gonna make a joke about Eddie Murphy, Axel F, Roxanne, and so forth...
But this time I actually read the fucking summary, a complete nonsense.
Is this the millenial/gen-z aesthetic?
(Score: 3, Funny) by looorg on Tuesday February 16, @02:40AM
I can't help but admire the ingenuity. It's almost genius using the system like that. Only thing that would have made it better is if he would have played Axel F.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qx2gvHjNhQ0 [youtube.com]
