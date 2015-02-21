from the can-we-save-some-of-that-for-the-summer? dept.
Boca Chica, Texas is located at the southernmost point in Texas and is where SpaceX builds and launches its next-generation Starship orbital rockets. At 2:30 PM local time the temperature was 17°F (-8°C) which was colder than it was in Chicago, Illinois where it was 15°F.
Millions without power in Texas as snow storm slams US:
Temperatures nosedived into the single-digits as far south as San Antonio, [Texas] and homes that had already been without electricity for hours had no certainty about when the lights and heat would come back on, as the state's overwhelmed power grid throttled into rotating blackouts that are typically only seen in 100-degree Fahrenheit (38-degree Celsius) summers.
The storm was part of a massive system that brought snow, sleet and freezing rain to the southern Plains and was spreading across the Ohio Valley and to the Northeast.
[...] In Houston, where county leaders had warned that the deteriorating conditions could create problems on the scale of massive hurricanes that slam the Gulf Coast, one electric provider said power may not be restored to some homes until Tuesday.
[...] Several cities in the U.S. saw record lows as Artic[sic] air remained over the central part of the country. In Minnesota, the Hibbing/Chisholm weather station registered minus 38 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 39 degrees Celsius), while Sioux Falls, South Dakota, dropped to minus 26 Fahrenheit (minus 26 degrees Celsius).
In Kansas, where wind chills dropped to as low as minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 34 degrees Celsius) in some areas, Gov. Laura Kelly declared a state of disaster.
[...] Air travel was also affected. By midmorning, 3,000 flights had been canceled across the country, about 1,600 of them at Dallas/Fort Worth International and Bush Intercontinental airports in Texas. At DFW, the temperature was 4 degrees Fahrenheit (-15 degrees Celsius)—3 degrees (-16 degrees) colder than Moscow.
[...] The southern Plains had been gearing up for the winter weather for the better part of the weekend. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for all of the state's 254 counties. Abbott, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson each activated National Guard units to assist state agencies with tasks including rescuing stranded drivers.
President Joe Biden also declared an emergency in Texas in a statement Sunday night. The declaration is intended to add federal aid to state and local response efforts.
Texas' power grid crumples under the cold:
This morning, as the jet stream brought frigid air south to the central United States, Texas residents found themselves facing rolling blackouts as statewide grid struggled to meet demand amidst a large shortfall in generating capacity. As the day wore on, many saw these blackouts extend for ever longer periods of the day, and grid authorities are expecting problems to extend into at least Tuesday. As of noon local time on Monday, the Southwest Power Pool, which serves areas to the north of Texas, also announced that demand was exceeding generating capacity.
The shortfalls appear to be widespread, affecting everything from wind turbines to nuclear plants. One source of trouble may be an increased competition for natural gas, which is commonly used for heating in the United States.
Texas is unusual in that almost the entire state is part of a single grid that lacks extensive integration with those of surrounding states. That grid is run by an organization called ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, a non-profit controlled by the state legislature.
According to a statement released today by ERCOT, the grid entered a state of emergency shortly after 1am on Monday, meaning it could no longer guarantee enough power generation to meet customer demands. This is because roughly 30 gigawatts of generation capacity has been forced offline.
While some early reports indicated that frozen wind turbines were causing significant shortfalls, 30GW is roughly equal to the entire state's wind capacity if every turbine is producing all the power it's rated for. Since wind generally tends to produce less during winter, there's no way that the grid operators would have planned for getting 30GW from wind generation; in fact, a chart at ERCOT indicates that wind is producing significantly more than forecast.
[...] By around noon local time, similar problems had struck the Southwest Power Pool, which serves parts of 14 states to the north of Texas. In a statement released on Twitter that it had started relying on reserve energy at 10am local time and shortly afterwards ran out of that. (The company's website appears to be down, though whether that's due to power issues or lots of people checking its status isn't clear.) "This is an unprecedented event and marks the first time Southwest Power Pool has ever had to call for controlled interruptions of service," says the company's CEO.
T-Mobile customers in Texas hit by service outage amid massive storm:
Angry customers complained on DownDetector of being unable to make calls or text since about 6 a.m. PT on Monday. The outage appears to be affecting customers major cities from north to south, including Dallas, Houston and Austin.
[...] "We're experiencing network issues following severe weather in several areas of the country and especially across Texas," Neville Ray, T-Mobile's president of technology, wrote in tweet. "Our teams are working hard to restore service."
