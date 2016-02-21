Liberia on Alert for Ebola After Neighbouring Guinea Reports Outbreak
Liberia has put health agencies on alert in the wake of an Ebola outbreak in neighboring Guinea, President George Weah announced Sunday.
"The President's instruction is intended to ensure Liberia acts proactively to avoid any epidemic situation, the kind the country witnessed in 2014", a press release read.
This comes a day after Guinean Health Minister Remy Lamah said that four people had died from the hemorrhagic fever in the town of Gouecke, close to Liberia's northeastern border.
Guinea Confirms First Ebola Deaths Since 2016
CONAKRY, Guinea — Health officials in Guinea on Sunday confirmed that at least three people have died from Ebola there, the first cases declared since it was one of three West African nations to fight the world's deadliest Ebola epidemic that ended five years ago.
An additional five people have tested positive for Ebola in Gueckedou town in the country's south, according to Dr. Sakoba Keita, the head of Guinea's National Health Security Agency.
"I confirm it's Ebola. The results prove it," Minister of Health Remy Lamah told The Associated Press by phone.
The patients were tested for Ebola after showing symptoms of hemorrhagic fever and those who came in contact with the sick are already in isolation, said officials.
Guinea's announcement comes one week after eastern Congo confirmed it also had cases. The cases are not linked.
Health experts in Guinea say these latest cases could be a major setback for the impoverished nation, already battling COVID-19 and which is still recovering from the previous Ebola outbreak, which killed 2,500 in Guinea where it began. More than 11,300 people died in that outbreak which also hit the neighboring countries of Liberia and Sierra Leone between 2014 and 2016.
[...] "There are tools and systems that can be mobilized quickly to address these cases. The key will be speed, ensuring appropriate people and materials are where they need to be," said Donald Brooks, chief executive officer of Initiative: Eau, a U.S. aid group focused on water and sanitation, who has worked on establishing public health emergency response systems in West Africa.
"If not and it spreads to urban centers, it could result in disastrous loss of life," he warned.
DRC Confirms Two Ebola Deaths in Resurgence of Outbreak
DRC confirms two Ebola deaths in resurgence of outbreak:
A second person has died of Ebola this week in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's North Kivu province, the health ministry and the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.
A 60-year-old woman who died on Wednesday in the district of Biena had a link with a woman who also died after contracting Ebola and was married to a survivor of the previous major outbreak, the statement said.
The DRC's health ministry has deployed a team to the area and is tracing more than 100 contacts of the two women in the health zones of Biena and Katwa, it said in the statement.
[...] The two Ebola cases were detected nearly three months after the DRC announced the end of its 11th outbreak hundreds of kilometres away in the northwestern province of Equateur, which infected 130 people and killed 55.
That outbreak overlapped with an earlier one in the east running from August 1, 2018, to June 25, 2020, that killed more than 2,200 people, the second-most in the disease's history and the deadliest in the DRC.
[...] Ebola is a virus-caused haemorrhagic fever that is spread through contact with body fluids. In extreme cases, it causes fatal bleeding from internal organs, the mouth, eyes or ears.
The average fatality rate from Ebola is approximately 50 percent but this can rise to 90 percent for some epidemics, according to the WHO.
The virus that causes Ebola is believed to live in bats.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 16, @07:12AM
Ebola refers to a place, the Ebola River. If it's okay to say Ebola Virus, Democrats shouldn't get upset when we talk about the China Virus. Why is one okay but not the other?
