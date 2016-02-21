Apple is offering free repairs to Apple Watch owners whose devices won't charge after being put in Power Reserve mode.

In a post on Monday, Apple noted that some Apple Watch Series 5 and SE models running watchOS 7.2 or 7.3 have been stubbornly refusing to charge after being put in Power Reserve mode. Power Reserve mode strips the Apple Watch down to its bare bones in order to save battery, disabling almost all its features and only displaying the time when its side button is pressed.

Users affected by this issue can now contact Apple Support and organise to mail their Watch to an Apple Repair Centre for a free fix.