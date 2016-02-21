from the back-and-forth dept.
Scientists prove that deepfake detectors can be duped:
Universities, organizations and tech giants, such as Microsoft and Facebook, have been working on tools that can detect deepfakes in an effort to prevent their use for the spread of malicious media and misinformation. Deepfake detectors, however, can still be duped, a group of computer scientists from UC San Diego has warned. The team showed how detection tools can be fooled by inserting inputs called "adversarial examples" into every video frame at the WACV 2021 computer vision conference that took place online in January.
[...] The UC San Diego scientists found that by creating adversarial examples of the face and inserting them into every video frame, they were able to fool "state-of-the-art deepfake detectors." Further, the technique they developed works even for compressed videos and even if they had no complete access to the detector model. A bad actor coming up with the same technique could then create deepfakes that can evade even the best detection tools.
So, how can developers create detectors that can't be duped? The scientists recommend using adversary training, wherein an adaptive adversary keeps generating deepfakes that can bypass the detector while it's being trained, so that the detector can continue to improve in spotting inauthentic images.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 16, @02:54PM (1 child)
If you see a video of Biden saying he's not going to come for your guns, then you know it's a deepfake.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 16, @03:17PM
And Trump saying he didn't bang half of Epsteins stable. Totally a deep fake.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 16, @03:24PM
First, someone trained an AI using real images, to create deep fakes that a human could not detect.
Then, someone trained an AI using deep fakes, to distinguish deep fakes from the real thing. A deep fake detector.
Next, someone trained an AI by using that deep fake detector to create deeper fakes.
So here we are.
Prediction: someone will train an AI using those deeper fakes to detect the deeper fakes. A deeper fake detector.
Can anyone here can predict what will follow next? Raise your hand if you can.
The word delivery is made from two smaller four letter root words.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday February 16, @03:25PM
How high is the false positive on these deepfake detectors? As in they believe or say that reality is deepfake? That would be quite a problem if the systems can't tell fact from fiction or reality from deepfake anymore.