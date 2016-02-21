from the what-color-is-the-virtual-hair-of-black-holes dept.
In Violation of Einstein, Black Holes Might Have 'Hair'
Identical twins have nothing on black holes. Twins may grow from the same genetic blueprints, but they can differ in a thousand ways — from temperament to hairstyle. Black holes, according to Albert Einstein's theory of gravity, can have just three characteristics — mass, spin and charge. If those values are the same for any two black holes, it is impossible to discern one twin from the other. Black holes, they say, have no hair.
"In classical general relativity, they would be exactly identical," said Paul Chesler, a theoretical physicist at Harvard University. "You can't tell the difference."
Yet scientists have begun to wonder if the "no-hair theorem" is strictly true. In 2012, a mathematician named Stefanos Aretakis — then at the University of Cambridge and now at the University of Toronto — suggested that some black holes might have instabilities on their event horizons. These instabilities would effectively give some regions of a black hole's horizon a stronger gravitational pull than others. That would make otherwise identical black holes distinguishable.
However, his equations only showed that this was possible for so-called extremal black holes — ones that have a maximum value possible for either their mass, spin or charge. And as far as we know, "these black holes cannot exist, at least exactly, in nature," said Chesler.
But what if you had a near-extremal black hole, one that approached these extreme values but didn't quite reach them? Such a black hole should be able to exist, at least in theory. Could it have detectable violations of the no-hair theorem?
A paper published late last month shows that it could. Moreover, this hair could be detected by gravitational wave observatories.
"Aretakis basically suggested there was some information that was left on the horizon," said Gaurav Khanna, a physicist at the University of Massachusetts and the University of Rhode Island and one of the co-authors. "Our paper opens up the possibility of measuring this hair."
Black Hole 'Hair' Might Not Look Exactly How Stephen Hawking Imagined
Black Holes have been considered among the most mysterious elements of the universe. From space scientists and astrophysicists to common people, Black Holes has been a substance and interest for everyone. Now, a new study has furthered the enigma. According to a special research team led by physicist Gaurav Khanna, Dr. Subir Sabharwal, and their collaborator, Dr. Lior Burko, a special kind of Black Hole does not follow the "Law of Uniqueness" or the "No-Hair" Theorem. Their study shows that extreme blackholes saturated with maximum angular momentum or spin can defy the theorem.
