For planetary scientists, it was the boldest claim in a generation: an unseen extra planet, as much as 10 times the mass of Earth, lurking on the Solar System's frontier, beyond Neptune. But the claim looks increasingly shaky, after a team of astronomers reported last week that the orbits of a handful of distant lumps of rock are not bunched together by the gravity of "Planet Nine," as its proponents believe, but only seem clustered because that's where telescopes happened to be looking.
Planet Nine supporters aren't backing down yet but one skeptic not involved with the new work says she is "very happy" to see it. The study has carried out "a more uniform analysis" than done previously of the far-off rocky bodies known as known as Trans-Neptunian Objects (TNOs), says astronomer Samantha Lawler of the University of Regina, who has tried and failed to simulate the clustered orbits in computer models with an extra planet.
Mike Brown and Konstantin Batygin of the California Institute of Technology made headlines worldwide in 2016 with their prediction for a distant Planet Nine. They based their conclusion on a study of six TNOs, each smaller than Pluto, in extremely elongated and tilted orbits around the Sun. The orbits of these "extreme" TNOs were bunched together, Brown and Batygin said, because Planet Nine's gravity had nudged them there over billions of years. Several more extreme TNOs discovered since then seemed to cluster as well. "I would argue that the relevant [Planet 9] dataset is in pretty good shape," Batygin says.
But then, the evil selection bias crept in.
Lawler and other astronomers were concerned about selection biases, however. Given how small and dark extreme TNOs are, they are only visible—if at all—during their closest approach to the inner Solar System, and often only if they are not observed against the bright backdrop of the Milky Way's disk. Critics of the Planet Nine claim said the apparent clustering of the discovered TNOs might only be because that's where telescopes were looking or were most sensitive. "Every survey has biases," Lawler says. "Some are aware of them, some are not."
A team led by Kevin Napier of the University of Michigan decided to test whether selection bias was playing a role. They gathered 14 similarly distant TNOs discovered by three different surveys: the Dark Energy Survey (DES) which uses the Blanco Telescope in Chile, the Outer Solar System Origins Survey on the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope in Hawaii, and a third which used a variety of telescopes. All three had well characterized selection biases. None of the 14 TNOs were among the original six invoked by Brown and Batygin.
That's science! Takes more than just accurate measurements.
PiMuNu on Tuesday February 16, @07:41PM
... the title of a bawdy 1900s music hall favourite (well at least it should be).
krishnoid on Tuesday February 16, @07:42PM
If only we had a telescope the size of a lake to look at distant bodies and stuff.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday February 16, @08:29PM
The answer is probably the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, formerly known as the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope. If it doesn't find a "Planet Nine" on day 1, it will at least find a whole bunch of dwarf planets. Given that Triton is suspected to be a captured Kuiper belt object, I bet LSST will find a number of dwarf planets larger than Pluto and Eris.
