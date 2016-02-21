Stories
Spacex Loses Falcon 9 Rocket On Landing In First Of Two Starlink Missions

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday February 16, @09:54PM
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:

A Falcon 9 loaded with Starlink satellites prepares for launch.

After successfully sending another batch of its Starlink broadband satellites into orbit Monday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, SpaceX appears to have missed the landing of its Falcon 9 first stage booster for the first time in a year.

On the livestream of the mission, a flash is seen just to the side of the droneship at the moment the booster should be landing, although no rocket ever enters the frame.

SpaceX has not yet confirmed the fate of the Falcon 9, but it seems very likely it crashed in the ocean. In the process, it appears to have spared three seagulls that were hanging out on the landing pad and may never understand how close they came to being barbecued.

The Falcon 9 itself had a pretty good life, completing six launches successfully, but only five landings in its career.

