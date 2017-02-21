iOS 14.5 wants to keep your internet use well away from Google:
Apple continues to ramp up its privacy policies, after revealing that it will re-route Safari traffic through its own servers to limit how much information Google can collect when its Safe Browsing service is employed. The change will be implemented from iOS 14.5 onwards.
Previously, Apple used Google's Safe Browsing database to safeguard Safari users from malicious websites, checking URLs against suspected phishing or malware sites and issuing a warning when a match was found. However, this means that Google can collect information about a user's IP address without their permission (although the technology firm is never able to see what specific websites are being visited).
Apple will now proxy its Safari traffic via its own servers to ensure that even less user information gets seen by Google. Maciej Stachowiak, Apple's head of WebKit engineering confirmed that the change was made in order to "limit the risk of information leak".
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Wednesday February 17, @09:53AM (2 children)
This change doesn't really improve your privacy, it just changes who gets to see the data.
In particular, if they re-route the total traffic, they will get far more information than just your IP (which they probably have anyway).
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 17, @10:12AM (1 child)
I'm sure the implicit assumption is that Apple customers trust Apple. I think Apple has actually shown themselves to be more trustworthy than Google, not that it's saying much...
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 17, @10:18AM
On iOS, having to trust Apple is a given. Having to trust a second moloch besides Apple is strictly worse, no matter your perspective on either company.