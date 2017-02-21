Apple continues to ramp up its privacy policies, after revealing that it will re-route Safari traffic through its own servers to limit how much information Google can collect when its Safe Browsing service is employed. The change will be implemented from iOS 14.5 onwards.

Previously, Apple used Google's Safe Browsing database to safeguard Safari users from malicious websites, checking URLs against suspected phishing or malware sites and issuing a warning when a match was found. However, this means that Google can collect information about a user's IP address without their permission (although the technology firm is never able to see what specific websites are being visited).

Apple will now proxy its Safari traffic via its own servers to ensure that even less user information gets seen by Google. Maciej Stachowiak, Apple's head of WebKit engineering confirmed that the change was made in order to "limit the risk of information leak".