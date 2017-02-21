Star employees get most of the credit - and blame:
Working with a "star" employee – someone who demonstrates exceptional performance and enjoys broad visibility relative to industry peers – offers both risks and rewards, according to new research from the ILR School.
In collaborations, stars tend to get more than their share of the credit when things go well -- and more of the blame when projects don't succeed, according to "Shadows and Shields: Stars Limit Their Collaborators' Exposure to Attributions of Both Credit and Blame," published Dec. 10, 2020, by Personnel Psychology.
"We look at what happens when you collaborate with a star in terms of whose getting credit when that collaboration is successful," said Rebecca Kehoe, associate professor of human resource studies. "What we find, and this is consistent with research on the Matthew effect and other work, is that if you collaborate with a star and that collaboration is successful, the star does get more of that credit and you benefit less than if you were working with somebody that wasn't a star. The silver lining here though is that if you collaborate with a star and that collaboration is not successful, the star takes the heat."
[...] Results showed that collaborating with a star reduces the credit -- and gains in professional status -- that non-stars experience in the context of collaborative success. On the other hand, collaborating with a star not only mitigates -- but may actually outweigh -- the professional status loss associated with collaborative failure.
[...] "I think what this points to, both for low-performing employees and for managers," she said, "is the importance of being very mindful of what is the gain that you're hoping to achieve from a collaboration with a star."
Rebecca R. Kehoe, F. Scott Bentley. Shadows and shields: Stars limit their collaborators' exposure to attributions of both credit and blame, Personnel Psychology (DOI: 10.1111/peps.12436)
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday February 17, @05:19PM (2 children)
Doesn't that sound kind of obvious? One assumes, which may be wrong, that the Star is the one that comes up with the ideas and/or propels the project or idea forward. So if it works the Star gets most of the credit. Sounds reasonable to me. If it fails the Stars gets most of the blame, even tho it might be out of the stars control if it failed or not, which also sounds somewhat reasonable. But just as the failure might not be the Stars fault it's not necessarily that the success is down to the Stars performance either. Still they do get extra rewarded or credited then, I guess to make up for the extra failure blame. It sounds like a pretty normal risk vs reward scenario to me.
That said I don't mind working with the Star. I don't care very much about the glory or the credits, not that I don't want the credit or my fair share of it -- or for that matter my fair share of blame if it goes down in flame. That said I hate it when someone claims credit for things that are not their idea to begin with. That is just so much worse. We all know those people that have a tendency to get attached to projects that they then actually contributes nothing towards, but trouble, but once the reward comes around they are first in line to claim the credits or success.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 17, @05:36PM
The thing to watch for is the fake Stars. Or management Stars. Their job is to hoodink you into to doing all the work while they grade the quality of work. Basically a replication of High School with them as the teacher and you as the kid. They talk well but always state the obvious in a convincing (and loud) way.
There's a couple of maneuvers that anyone with kids can recognize:
1) Do you want to do "x" or "y"? (i.e. you have no choice except x or y and "you" are doing it)
2) "name" - did you receive the email about "problem" - did you get a chance to respond to that? (delegation of problem to name)
3) "name" what do you think about "other name"'s suggestion? (more delegation)
After a while, takes about 6 months, you notice that the Star never gets on the hook for doing something. Others get on the hook and the Star grades their work.
(Score: 2) by slinches on Wednesday February 17, @06:03PM
Extremely obvious to anyone who has worked large group programs. And it's often a fair trade in healthy organizations. Practically, you need someone to act as a focal point to funnel technical decisions through to ensure a consistent philosophy is applied in terms of product goals and trades. It may not look like these "stars" are doing enough "real work" to deserve the credit, but nonetheless they are critical to the success of a program. It's through their technical leadership, direction and guidance that conflicts that would potentially derail things are avoided and resolved quickly or escalate into delays and compromised product decisions. I've played both that technical lead "star" role as well as being an individual contributor on multiple products. Both have their advantages in terms of recognition and risk, but you won't last long as a "star" unless you share credit with those who contributed to success and are ready to accept the blame for poor team decisions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 17, @05:40PM
Managers get ALL of the credit, and the employess get blamed for anything and everything that makes the managers look bad.