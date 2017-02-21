from the smarter-memory dept.
Samsung's New HBM2 Memory Thinks for Itself: 1.2 TFLOPS of Embedded Processing Power
Today, Samsung announced that its new HBM2-based memory has an integrated AI processor that can push out (up to) 1.2 TFLOPS of embedded computing power, allowing the memory chip itself to perform operations that are usually reserved for CPUs, GPUs, ASICs, or FPGAs.
The new HBM-PIM (processing-in-memory) chips inject an AI engine inside each memory bank, thus offloading processing operations to the HBM itself. The new class of memory is designed to alleviate the burden of moving data between memory and processors, which is often more expensive in terms of power consumption and time than the actual compute operations.
[...] As with most in-memory processing techniques, we expect this tech will press the boundaries of the memory chips' cooling limitations, especially given that HBM chips are typically deployed in stacks that aren't exactly conducive to easy cooling. Samsung's presentation did not cover how HBM-PIM addresses those challenges.
HBM: High Bandwidth Memory.
ASIC: Application-Specific Integrated Circuit.
FPGA: Field-Programmable Gate Array.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 18, @12:47AM (5 children)
Sound like neuron chip, flipping von neumann model.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday February 18, @12:59AM (4 children)
It sounds more mundane and awful than that. This is not some neuromorphic memristor thing, but it does move an AI accelerator closer to memory.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday February 18, @01:12AM (2 children)
Could you translate that to something meaningful?
The *other* sort of Marxist.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday February 18, @01:26AM
Machine learning accelerator.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 18, @01:35AM
It begins to learn at a geometric rate. It becomes self-aware at 2:14 a.m. Eastern time, August 29th.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 18, @01:35AM
"It sounds more mundane"
It kinda does. Basically a smaller computing node.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 18, @12:56AM (1 child)
http://cva.stanford.edu/classes/cs99s//papers/myer-sutherland-design-of-display-processors.pdf [stanford.edu]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 18, @01:38AM
When I was a kid, a Tektronix salesman got us a 24bpps "loaner". We had a 300bps acoustic modem to the Perkin-Elmer at the company.
300bps * ATT phone charges meant I only got so much time playing on the "big" computer.
Figured out how to half-way do space-invaders on the local Tektronix "monitor".
---
Served me well the rest of my career. "Its the mainframe" ... "Its the LAN" ... "Its the Internet" ... "Its the Browser" ... "Its the Cloud" ... "Its the RAM" ...
Cycle is centralize/decentralize ... once you know what's hip, you know what jobs to look for if you want to catch the next wave.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 18, @01:07AM
If this thing gets wide use, we'll have to refine the definition of computing "nodes".
(Score: 1) by crm114 on Thursday February 18, @01:13AM (1 child)
user: give me access to address 0x1225817701, for 128bits
HAL^HMemory : I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 18, @01:43AM
You see this? It's my Kill-O-Zap assault rifle. You see that? That's your memory bank.
What was it you said again?