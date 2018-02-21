from the pics-or-it-didn't-happen dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The use of "invisible" tracking tech in emails is now "endemic", according to a messaging service that analysed its traffic at the BBC's request.
Hey's review indicated that two-thirds of emails sent to its users' personal accounts contained a "spy pixel", even after excluding for spam.
Its makers said that many of the largest brands used email pixels, with the exception of the "big tech" firms.
Defenders of the trackers say they are a commonplace marketing tactic.
And several of the companies involved noted their use of such tech was mentioned within their wider privacy policies.
Emails pixels can be used to log:
- if and when an email is opened
- how many times it is opened
- what device or devices are involved
- the user's rough physical location, deduced from their internet protocol (IP) address - in some cases making it possible to see the street the recipient is on
This information can then be used to determine the impact of a specific email campaign, as well as to feed into more detailed customer profiles.
Hey's co-founder David Heinemeier Hansson says they amount to a "grotesque invasion of privacy".
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Thursday February 18, @08:13AM (1 child)
This is why I have Thunderbird set to not download any images without permission.
If I can't tell what someone wants from the text in an email, I surely don't need to see the pics they sent. Or the spy-pixels.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by dltaylor on Thursday February 18, @08:49AM
It also lets you choose whether you do want one/some/all, or not.
That control, plus local history are priceless.
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Thursday February 18, @08:18AM (2 children)
I wonder how effective tracking pixels are. Gmail neuters them (all images get proxied through some Google cache server), and it seems most people are using Gmail personally. Anyone on Yahoo, AOL, Outlook, etc are a lost cause, and if you're on ProtonMail, you know what you are doing.
Join the SDF Public Access UNIX System today!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 18, @08:41AM (1 child)
I believe ProtonMail downloads the images for you. Their Feb. 14 newsletter has 313.11 KB of embedded images.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 18, @08:51AM
Never mind, those are attachments. What it does have is a banner warning about remote content, and you have to manually load the images in.