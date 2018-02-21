from the what-you-say! dept.
An anniversary for great justice: Remembering "All Your Base" 20 years later:
As the Internet began crystallizing into its modern form—one that now arguably buttresses society as we know it—its anthropology of common language and references matured at a strange rate. But between the simple initialisms that emerged by the '90s (ROFL!) and the modern world's ecosystem of easily shared multimedia, a patchwork connection of users and sites had to figure out how to establish a base of shared references.
In some ways, the Internet as we know it really began on February 16, 2001, 20 years ago today, when a three-word phrase blew up: "All Your Base."
On that day, a robo-voiced music video went live at Newgrounds.com, one of the Internet's earliest and longest-lasting dumping grounds of Flash multimedia content, and went on to become one of the most beloved Internet videos of the 21st century. Though Flash support has since been scrapped across the entire Web-browsing ecosystem, Newgrounds continues to host the original video in a safe Flash emulator, if you'd like to see it as originally built instead of flipping through dozens of YouTube rips.
In an online world where users were previously drawn to the likes of the Hamster Dance, exactly how the heck did this absurdity become one of the Internet's first bona fide memes?
A dub(?) of the intro sequence is available on overclocked.org as a .mov file.
YouTube video which starts with actual scenes and then runs wild with the meme. (Has a catchy, techno soundtrack, too!)
Obligatory: xkcd.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 18, @03:55PM (4 children)
Another classic of the early Web:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3_t2HDFM4nQ [youtube.com]
The music makes me wish I had a pair of JNCO jeans so I could dance to it proper. Eh, the legs would probably be tight now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 18, @04:04PM
An artifact from a time before Lowtax became a ruined drunkard lolcow.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday February 18, @04:06PM
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday February 18, @04:39PM (1 child)
"The early web" lol
You're obviously too young to remember the true early web. All your base was early Youtube at best.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 18, @04:43PM
No dingus, I am not too young. The truth is that it has been over 25 years since mass Internet (Web) adoption by the public, and you are quibbling over a few years in your definition of "early web".
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Phoenix666 on Thursday February 18, @04:15PM (2 children)
The author of the article seems too young to have been there.
"All Your Base Are Belong To Us" was a funny meme, but Hot Grits, Goatse.cx, and others preceded it. Slashdot was a major springboard for all of them at that time.
Acronyms like ROFL arose variously on chat engines or early cell phones, which were not connected to the web and for whom every character sent in a text message cost money. Before the Web came along, on the early BBSes, people were typing "AFK" and "TTYL" and "IMHO."
In other words, most of those practices were developed at the very beginning by geeks and nerds. It's only now, 30 years later, that the rate of technological adoption and lower barriers to entry (the technical know-how required, cost of equipment, etc) have intersected such that the average person can get in on the jokes.
It should be pointed out, also, that the practice of creating memes was not limited to the people who were online. AdBusters had a whole magazine devoted to parodying consumer culture with subversive memes [formes-vives.org].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 18, @04:40PM (1 child)
You said that you paid by the character for SMS messages. That was never the case that I saw. Billing was always a flat fee per SMS message. The shorthand arose not to save money, but out of the usual desire for efficiency, esp. since the early cell phones had no keyboard, and it could take up to 3 or 4 error-prone keypresses on the same number key to generate a single character. On computers hooked up to the Internet, simple speed of typing even on a regular keyboard was I believe the impetus for the shorthand. Faster to read, too.
HTH
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 18, @04:46PM
Cellphones in those days had small screens too, do it made sense to keep everything basic.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 18, @04:21PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BeyEGebJ1l4 [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday February 18, @04:33PM (2 children)
But it was still 10x better internet than Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Tiktok. At least it was clean stupid, not mass-surveillance kind of stupid.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday February 18, @04:45PM (1 child)
It was silly. It was pointless. On the upside, it plainly knew it was silly and pointless. Sort of like other artifacts of that age, like French Erotic Film [youtube.com] (safe for work, it's not what it says it is). And it was abundantly clear that it was the work of amateurs who were goofing off more than anything else.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 18, @04:51PM
The "monetizers" moved in after the frontier was cleared by the pioneers. The usual problems of society showed up in cyberspace (remember that term?) as the carpetbaggers (the moneygrubbing tribe) showed up and greed was unleashed upon the users. It was fun while it lasted.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday February 18, @05:03PM
Alas it has been DMCAed everywhere that I looked.