from the at-what-age-does-it-change-from-news-to-olds? dept.
Facebook said Wednesday that it'll restrict users from viewing or sharing Australian news, because of a proposed law in the country that would require the social network to pay news publishers for content.
Called the News Media Bargaining Code, the legislation also affects Google, which surfaces news articles in search results. News outlets have struggled to compete with tech firms for advertising dollars and argue they should be compensated for articles shown on online platforms such as Facebook and Google. Facebook's move comes after Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. signed a landmark deal with Google so the media outlet gets paid for news content.
Facebook said the business benefits of displaying news on its platform are "minimal," noting that news makes up less than 4% of the content people see in their News Feed. The social network, which has been combating misinformation, has also been reducing the amount of political content users see on Facebook.
The new restrictions appear to already be in place. Users who visit an Australian news outlet's Facebook Page no longer see any articles displayed.
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Thursday February 18, @01:24PM
Australia needs to get in line and do what Facebook tells them.
I notice Facebook doesn't strong arm China though. They accommodate.
How odd.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 18, @01:26PM
(Score: 2) by gtomorrow on Thursday February 18, @01:34PM
It's incredible how Facebook jumped on this almost immediately, yet for the last five years (at least) aided and abetted the sabotage of the United States political system, as well for who knows how long its wholesale selling-out of users' data with no recourse [wikipedia.org].
Yeah, yeah...X<A*B*C blah blah blah.
(Score: 2) by Bethany.Saint on Thursday February 18, @01:45PM (1 child)
Facebook is pushing back, Google is pushing back, Microsoft is jumping into this as well. It's all typical posturing to try to push thing is different directions. There will be more back and forth, then of deal making, and then something will be hashed out. But I think this is a much bolder move than Google's end run or Microsoft's cynical ploy saying they'll pay in order to gain market share.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 18, @01:53PM
I just want to know how to get Facebook to do this everywhere else. The news media are complicit - they need to shut down both their Facebook presence and requiring users to log in using Facebook.