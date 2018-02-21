Scientists have found life under 3,000 feet under of ice in Antarctica. The previous theory was that life couldn't exist in such extreme conditions: freezing temperatures, no food and complete darkness.

The creatures were found attached to a boulder in the frigid seas under the Filchner-Ronne ice shelf – a huge sheet of ice that stretches out from Antarctica, according to a report on Business Insider.

Experts from the British Antarctic Survey drilled holes through 2,860 feet of ice, then lowered cameras through the ice and then through another 1,549 feet of water before making the discovery.

[...] The video reveals two types of unidentified animals. The animals in[sic] outlined in red on the video seem to be hanging from long stalks, while the other (highlighted in white), looks like a round, sponge-like animal.