From a recent Scientific Reports paper:
Nowadays, individuals spend more and more time in artificially designed living spaces, in particular, humans spend up to 90% indoors. This tendency has led to an isolation of individuals from regular contact with nature which has a negative impact on their mental and physical health. Several studies have demonstrated that such artificial stimulation and being in purely human-generated environments can lead to mental fatigue as well as a loss of vitality and health.
These negative effects can be reduced by means engaging in interactions with nature. There is evidence to suggest that natural environments have a positive influence on human psychology, physiology, and cognition. According to the Attention Restoration Theory (ART), natural environments capture less cognitive resources, and therefore, allow an interruption of attention-grabbing tasks inherent in urban environments and thus, elicit attention restoration and recovery from mental fatigue. Natural elements such as green landscapes and flowing waters have a calming effect on physiological arousal. One of the long-term effects of access to nature is a positive attitude towards life and an increased satisfaction with one's own home, one's own work and generally one's own life.
Researchers from Germany subjected subjects to forest and urban scenes via a head-mounted display. They presented the scenes as pictures and as 360-degree videos. They found that forest scenes had a positive effect on cognition and urban scenes disturbed mood. Interestingly they found that the photos of either urban or forest environments were more effective in reducing physiological arousal compared to the immersive videos. So it seems it is less stressful to look at a forest than to be in the middle of one.
Mostajeran, F., Krzikawski, J., Steinicke, F. et al. Effects of exposure to immersive videos and photo slideshows of forest and urban environments [open]. Sci Rep 11, 3994 (2021).
DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-83277-y
Abstract
A large number of studies have demonstrated the benefits of natural environments on people's health and well-being. For people who have limited access to nature (e.g., elderly in nursing homes, hospital patients, or jail inmates), virtual representations may provide an alternative to benefit from the illusion of a natural environment. For this purpose and in most previous studies, conventional photos of nature have been used. Immersive virtual reality (VR) environments, however, can induce a higher sense of presence compared to conventional photos. Whether this higher sense of presence leads to increased positive impacts of virtual nature exposure is the main research question of this study. Therefore, we compared exposure to a forest and an urban virtual environment in terms of their respective impact on mood, stress, physiological reactions, and cognition. The environments were presented via a head-mounted display as (1) conventional photo slideshows or (2) 360∘ videos. The results show that the forest environment had a positive effect on cognition and the urban environment disturbed mood regardless of the mode of presentation. In addition, photos of either urban or forest environment were both more effective in reducing physiological arousal compared to immersive 360∘ videos.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 19, @02:47PM
Explains a lot about the behavior of city-folk...
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday February 19, @03:13PM
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Friday February 19, @03:13PM
Forest scenes prevent prey animals from stressing out when the predators are chasing them.
I think it would be more accurate to say that cities induce stress, and that mankind would be happier with fewer, and smaller cities. We should just nuke every city with a population over 100,000.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 19, @03:36PM
parent says we should nuke every city with more than 10^5 people in it.
and the comment is modded insightful.
get a perspective, guys.
the whole meta-meta-meta joke thing is fairly childish.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday February 19, @03:53PM
So says meta-AC.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday February 19, @03:16PM
Not that strange. A lot of city-folk are scared of the forests. There are strange people, scary beasts and animals that live out there. The woods are dark and filled with strange noises and it's so easy to get lost.
It might be less stressful to look at a picture then to be kitted with a headset for some immersive video experience. But I still find it a lot more relaxing to be in an actual forest then seeing one in a picture on in a video. But I guess we are just different that way.
Perhaps the stress comes from them being locked up in lab and forced to watch places they would rather be in then look at. They are missing reality and instead are stuck in urban-hell.
(Score: 2) by ilsa on Friday February 19, @03:49PM
>So it seems it is less stressful to look at a forest than to be in the middle of one.
I was following right until the last sentence, which I'm not convinced is correct. We already know that something called the uncanny valley exists for people. I think this is more of the same. If you are surrounded by forest in a VR experience, your brain thinks that it should also be smelling the forest. Feeling the breeze brush against your skin and hair. Etc. When you're just looking at a picture, you know it's a picture. But if you're supposed to be a forest but you're missing all but the visual stimuli, it doesn't feel right.