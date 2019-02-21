Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
China is exploring limiting the export of rare earth minerals that are crucial for the manufacture of American F-35 fighter jets and other sophisticated weaponry, according to people involved in a government consultation.
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology last month proposed draft controls on the production and export of 17 rare earth minerals in China, which controls about 80 percent of global supply.
Industry executives said government officials had asked them how badly companies in the US and Europe, including defense contractors, would be affected if China restricted rare earth exports during a bilateral dispute.
“The government wants to know if the US may have trouble making F-35 fighter jets if China imposes an export ban,” said a Chinese government adviser who asked not to be identified. Industry executives added that Beijing wanted to better understand how quickly the US could secure alternative sources of rare earths and increase its own production capacity.
Fighter jets such as the F-35, a Lockheed Martin aircraft, rely heavily on rare earths for critical components such as electrical power systems and magnets. A Congressional Research Service report said that each F-35 required 417kg of rare-earth materials.
[...] “China’s own rare earth security isn’t guaranteed,” said David Zhang, an analyst at Sublime China Information, a consultancy. “It can disappear when the US-China relationship deteriorates or Myanmar’s generals decide to shut the border.”
While China’s dominance in rare earth mining is under threat, it maintains a near monopoly in the refining process that turns ores into materials ready for manufacturers.
The country controls about four-fifths of global rare earth refining capacity. Ores mined in the US must be sent to China as the US has no refining capacity of its own yet.
Industry executives, however, said China’s strength in refining had more to do with its higher tolerance for pollution than any technological edge.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 19, @09:50PM
The F35 is the latest waste of money that the US is doing. There are much better ways to spend military funds than on the F-35, and there are much better ways to spend federal funds than on military.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 19, @10:00PM
There is as much rare earth ore in Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming as there is in China. They're not that rare, they just sound like it because of the name. China just doesn't have environmentalists trying to make mining
impossiblehappen somewhere else where they don't have to think about it. Mining and refining should be done in North America, where environmental protection is important, not exported to China where the environment takes a back seat.
It's no different from the article about mercury refining that happened a year or so back, where developed countries decided not to export mercury any more because it was used in gold mining, so now gold-producing countries produce their mercury locally at vastly higher environmental cost.
Now, all that said, 417kg (about 900 pounds) of rare earths seems like both a lot, and an oddly specific number for an airplane whose design is mostly classified. There are whole airplanes that don't weigh that much.