AI Has Remastered "Never Gonna Give You Up" In 4K@60fps

posted by Subsentient on Friday February 19, @11:21PM
from the never-gonna-let-you-down dept.
Software

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Fnord666:

AI has remastered Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up' in glorious 4K:

Word of warning, prepare to be rickrolled like you've never been rickrolled in the past. Thanks to AI software, you can now troll your friends with Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" in crisp UHD.

CNET spotted the video, which was uploaded by YouTube user Revideo at the end of January only to be recently discovered by the internet at large this week. Revideo said they used Topaz Video Enhance, an AI-powered program for upscaling video, to remaster the clip in 4K and RIFE (Flowframes) to smooth it out to 60 frames per second.

Direct YouTube link to the video.

