Toshiba Unveils World's First FC-MAMR HDD: 18 TB, Helium Filled
Toshiba this week announced the industry's first hard drive featuring flux-control microwave-assisted magnetic recording (FC-MAMR) technology. The new MG09-series HDDs are designed primarily for nearline and enterprise applications, they offer an 18 TB capacity along with an ultra-low idle power consumption.
The Toshiba MG09-series 3.5-inch 18 TB HDD are based on the company's 3rd generation nine-platter helium sealed platform that features 18 heads with a microwave-emitting component which changes magnetic coercivity of the platters before writing data. The HD disks are made by Showa Denko K.K. (SDK), a long-time partner of Toshiba. Each aluminum platter is about 0.635 mm thick, it features an areal density of around 1.5 Tb/inch2 and can store up to 2 TB of data. The MG09 family also includes a 16 TB model which presumably features a lower number of platters (based on the same performance rating).
Western Digital releases new 18TB, 20TB EAMR drives:
Earlier this month, Western Digital announced retail availability of its Gold 16TB and 18TB CMR drives, as well as an upcoming 20TB Ultrastar SMR drive. These nine-platter disks are the largest individual hard drives widely available today.
Earlier this year, rival drive vendor Seagate promised to deliver 18TB and 20TB drives in 2020, but they have not yet materialized in retail channels.
Seagate's largest drives, like Western Digital's, needed a new technology to overcome the Magnetic Recording Trilemma—but Western Digital's EAMR (Energy Assisted Magnetic Recording) is considerably less-exotic than the HAMR (Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording) used by Seagate. That more conservative approach likely helped Western Digital beat its rival to market.
The maximum usable data density on a magnetic recording device is limited by three competing factors. Magnetic coercivity—the strength of magnetic field required to demagnetize a domain—must be high enough to prevent the separately recorded grains from influencing one another and corrupting data. The field strength of the write head must be high enough to overcome the coercivity of the medium. Finally, the size of the field generated by the write head must be small enough so as not to overwrite adjacent areas.
[...] Although Western Digital is continuing its research into MAMR technology, the tech used in this month's new drives—EAMR, or Energy Assisted Magnetic Recording—is considerably less exotic. Rather than alter the magnetic properties of the medium with microwave or laser emissions, EAMR simply stabilizes the write field more rapidly and accurately, by using a bias current on the main pole of the write head as well as the current on the voice coils.
The potential data loss from drive failure grows ever larger...
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 21, @08:46PM (4 children)
>> areal density of around 1.5 Tb/inch2 and can store up to 2 TB of data
And the rest of the space on the 3.5" disk is used for... ?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 21, @08:58PM
Spindle, etc.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 21, @09:04PM
8 bits per Byte
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 21, @09:05PM
The flux capacitor.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 21, @09:14PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heat-assisted_magnetic_recording [wikipedia.org]
(1.5/8) * (π * (3.5 / 2)) * 2 [double-sided] = 3.6075 TB
There is the spindle in the center that doesn't count, and probably some unusable area at the edges of the platter, and maybe some capacity reserved for error correction.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 21, @09:05PM
Easier to just save only what’s really important. No terabytes of video, etc., most of which can bitrot with no consequence because it will never be watched.
Helium seals aren’t perfect. These drives will be scrap well before a smaller USB memory stick with only the needed stuff.