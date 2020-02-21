from the shooting-the-messenger? dept.
A second Google A.I. researcher says the company fired her:
Two months after the jarring departure of a well-known artificial intelligence researcher at Google, a second A.I. researcher at the company said she was fired after criticizing the way it has treated employees who were working on ways to address bias and toxicity in its artificial intelligence systems.
Margaret Mitchell, known as Meg, who was one of the leaders of Google’s Ethical A.I. team, sent a tweet on Friday afternoon saying merely: “I’m fired.”
Google confirmed that her employment had been terminated. “After conducting a review of this manager’s conduct, we confirmed that there were multiple violations of our code of conduct,” read a statement from the company.
The statement went on to claim that Dr. Mitchell had violated the company’s security policies by lifting confidential documents and private employee data from the Google network. The company said previously that Dr. Mitchell had tried to remove such files, the news site Axios reported last month.
[...] Dr. Mitchell’s post on Twitter comes less than two months after Timnit Gebru, the other leader of the Ethical A.I. team at Google, said that she had been fired by the company after criticizing its approach to minority hiring as well as its approach to bias in A.I. In the wake of Dr. Gebru’s departure from the company, Dr. Mitchell strongly and publicly criticized Google’s stance on the matter.
[...] Google announced in a blog post yesterday that an executive at the company, Marian Croak, who is Black, will oversee a new group inside the company dedicated to responsible A.I.
Apart from the sanitized press statements, does anybody know why this is happening at Google?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 21, @03:57PM (6 children)
A deeply unethical company who believes in nothing other than their own power marketed itself to appeal far left social justice types for reasons I still don't really understand. Because they had to see that eventually their chickens would come home to roost. Weird.
Anyhow, it leads to an obvious and predictable conflict. Google preaches identity politics, social justice, blah blah. In reality they are happy building military weapons for the US, building government tracking search engines for China with pesky terms like "human rights" pre-censored, so forth and so on. All they really believe is their own power, wealth, and influence. The people they hire realize finally that what a company (or person) pretends to be, and what they really are - are often radically different, a conflict emerges, and Google wins.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 21, @04:03PM (3 children)
And in this specific case I'd wager a lot that the researcher in question was attempting to dox the people whose critiques of the other researcher ended up leading to her termination.
Google internally runs a customized file system that integrates source control into the file system itself. I expect this file system also makes surveillance of employee usage of company digital resources trivial, as a purely coincidental perk.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Sunday February 21, @04:18PM (2 children)
Plausible. But completely unsupported speculation; it appears.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 21, @04:36PM (1 child)
It's supported (though not proven of course) by Google's statement which suggests she was terminated for accessing/downloading "confidential business-sensitive documents and private data of other employees".
(Score: 1) by Arik on Sunday February 21, @04:42PM
Easy presumption to rebut; just need a shred of additional evidence.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 21, @04:04PM
Yeah that, or she was just another uppity bitch.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Sunday February 21, @04:17PM
Your confusion is understandable. Let me give you some temporal depth.
Google was not always a deeply unethical company; at least not on the surface. /I/ always considered it such, but I am cursed with hyperopia. The founders seem to have really thought they had found a loophole, a way to get obscenely wealthy without being evil.
And they did; assuming they got out in time, and assuming that getting out on time gives absolution on building something you must have known would eventually become the beast. Questionable assumptions the both.
But put yourself in their place. They would desperately love to be wealthy. Who wouldn't? And they could so cleanly do it, they could confine their direct involvement to the don't be evil times, they could sell out at the right time, all the bad stuff would happen after; and they'd still be hideously wealthy. Even good people are tempted by that. Imagine being able to maintain your current life, but give $5m every year to charity on top of that!
Left wing and social justice were far from synonymous at the time. They still aren't today, by the way. But it was a good time for social justice in the left wing; a time when their fervor was rewarded and few had been warned of their religion. Lots of seemingly left-wing people at the time were committed social justice brownshirts. And it was easy, as a liberal at the time, to tolerate them. The right always had brownshirts. Not a bad thing if we get a few of our own?
Was a bad thing, in retrospect, but if you have any sympathy in you, must see how easy it was. How innocent.
"All they really believe is their own power, wealth, and influence."
Yes. It's a government. Built by a government; could never have existed otherwise.
It's time for them to be held to the bill of rights.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Sunday February 21, @04:03PM (5 children)
It's hard to know who to pull for here. Google's new motto is 'let's be evil' but it seems likely this person was one of the early proponents of the change, so am I supposed to care?
Maybe that's completely unfair. I hope so. But without additional detail a guess is all that's possible.
Anonymous leakers want to enlighten me? Feel free. Best way to do it is to mention details that are easily verifiable and critical to the case; ones which a number of people other than you are aware of.
And yeah, don't post it from an employer administered computer, or network. D'oh.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 21, @04:15PM (2 children)
Take this, and will likely be an increasing number of incidents for what they are - a scenario where you can enjoy schadenfreude on both accounts. Google should not have hired while advocating for values it does not hold. And people shouldn't have engaged in so damn much cognitive dissonance to think the world's largest advertising company, engaging in non-stop digital surveillance of society - in cahoots with government to operate a surveillance state, was going to be anything (in reality) like what they mentioned.
"Nooglers" or new hires at Google get outfitted with a goofy Google color scheme (which is to say, childish) helicopter beanie to identify them as such. It's just fun and meant to build a sense of belonging and playfulness. But there's also an obvious ulterior motive there. A former partner of mine was a senior Googler. He was an otherwise intelligent guy, but he drank the kool-aid so hard that he simply could not even imagine anything he involved himself in (which was alot) or anything Google was doing was anything short of God's work. The playful beanies become part of an extended cult-like indoctrination, and it works. And it works because most people that come to work at Google *want* it all to be true. Convincing a man of a lie he wants to be true is infinitely easier than convincing a man of any truth he doesn't want to accept.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 21, @04:21PM (1 child)
You don’t need AI to notice that all the firings that make the news are women.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 21, @04:25PM
It's not news when a male is fired. It's news when a male keeps his job. Welcome to 2021.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 21, @04:18PM (1 child)
Post it from management’s computer. We all know that (a) security rules don’t apply to them, and (b) the password is on a post-it under the keyboard.
(Score: 1) by Arik on Sunday February 21, @04:43PM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Sunday February 21, @04:31PM
How come these people never learn? What kind of shit scientists are they? It's not that this is the first person at Google (or similar or any company) that was just canned due to them opening their mouth about things it should have been shut about.
The issue appears to be the same as last time, employee still believe she is working in academia and not in the private sector. Things common in academia rarely fly in the private sector no matter how cool and progressive the company is or claim to be, no boss likes to be talked back at and the company doesn't like when you denigrate their product or make public faults with it.
Employees with opinions that talk (or write) to much are a problem. Google are becoming like companies of old, they purge the trouble makers.
Perhaps this whole lets hire the progressive, feelgood crowd and soft-science people working in ethics trying to quantify feelings have just come to an end. Google is now taking every opportunity they can grasp at to weed these people out that are poisoning the company. The people that appear to spend a very large amount of company time doing non-company things, things that can not be turned into profit for the company. In fact a lot of their work appears to be a negative impact on the bottom line -- how many contracts for the government, law enforcement and military etc have they voiced their concerns about and complained about? I lost track.
If the news stated here is correct, since she didn't have a comment one can only assume it's correct, and she among other things removed data from the company that she wasn't allowed to then that is enough reason for termination. So she wanted more "multiculturalism" or non-white/yellow people based on the color of their skin and not their abilities to be hired. Good bye, your box of personal belonging are waiting with security and you can have it back when you hand over your id, keys and phone. Don't let the door hit you on the way out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 21, @04:40PM
"were working on ways to address bias and toxicity" - "there were multiple violations of our code of conduct"
Live by the sword, die by the sword. Build career around CoC, be fired by use of CoC.
Somehow this kind of people always believe the traps they lay won't be used to catch them. They are unique, special, totally smarter than all the other schemers in all the last 10,000 years...