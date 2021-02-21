Kodi 19 Released With Python 3 Transition Complete, AV1 Software Decode
Kodi 19.0 "Matrix" is now available for this popular open-source, cross-platform [home theater PC] solution.
Kodi 19.0 is represented by nearly five thousand commits since Kodi 18 and represents some big changes like finishing off the migration from Python 2 to Python 3. Kodi 19.0 also has many audio/video playback related improvements, AV1 software decoding is now supported, integer scaling is supported for those playing game emulators within Kodi, various theme/skin improvements, metadata scraper improvements, and new security improvements.
Because of many changes across supported platforms, the LibreELEC team is planning an initial release of LibreELEC 10.0 (based on Kodi 19) with stable support for x86, beta support for Rockchip/Allwinner ARM, and alpha support for the Raspberry Pi 4. Raspberry Pi 2/3 support will be added in LibreELEC 10.2, and support for Raspberry Pi 0/1 will be dropped.