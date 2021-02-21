You can’t just buy the required stuff and declare the food is now safe. It requires constant vigilance.

The analogies to cybersecurity are overwhelming. Food safety is the proper analogy for cybersecurity.

Compare:

The enemy is invisible (germs)

You can get infected via your supply chain, which is also your responsibility

A single employee not paying attention can sink you

Out of sight, bugs can fester for years before causing harm

Without the right infrastructure, you are doomed

But even if you buy the right stuff, there are no silver bullet solutions - only paths to improvement

So I looked into this a bit more, as related fields can often provide very good inspiration. And I was blown away by what I found.

Food safety has been around for a while now and they are light years ahead of us. A mainstay of providing safe food is HACCP[*].