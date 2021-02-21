The MX Linux team announced today the release and general availability of the MX Linux Fluxbox Community Respin for Raspberry Pi single-board computers.

Initially announced in January 2021, the MX-Fluxbox Raspberry Pi respin is MX Linux's first release for the tiny Raspberry Pi devices. As its name suggests, it uses the ultra-lightweight Fluxbox window manager by default and, just like MX Linux, it's based on the stable Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" software repositories.

[...] If you want to run MX Linux on your Raspberry Pi computer, you can download MX-Fluxbox Raspberry Pi "Ragout" 21.02.20 right now from the release announcement page. Meanwhile, you can check out my first look article to see it in action and learn about what works and what doesn't.