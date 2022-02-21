Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Dogecoin: Inside the Joke Cryptocurrency That Somehow Became Real

posted by Fnord666 on Monday February 22, @11:41PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the Shibe dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Dogecoin: Inside the joke cryptocurrency that somehow became real:

It is June 22, 2014. Jackson Palmer, a self-identified "average geek," is high in the stands at a Nascar race at the Sonoma Raceway in California. He is an Australian man in his 20s. He has zero interest in racing. Never in his wildest dreams did he imagine it would come to this.

He surveys the scene.

Below him: a tremendous crowd. The overwhelming blare of engines. Hurtling round at tremendous speeds: the #98 Moonrocket, a high-performance racing car. No different from the other cars on the track, except for one crucial detail.

On the bonnet of the car: a dog. A Shiba Inu, more commonly known as a "Shibe," the dog made famous in the Doge meme that was popular in 2013.

Emblazoned on top: the word "DOGECOIN" in all caps. Below: "digital currency".

Palmer describes the situation using words like "crazy," "surreal" and "nuts." He remembers this moment as a "reality check." Dogecoin was a tweet, then it was a cryptocurrency worth money in the real world. Six months later, he watched as a joke that he'd made in passing somehow manifested itself into something tangible. A Dogecar in full flight.

It reminded Palmer how insane the world could be.

This is the story of Dogecoin, the joke that became too real for its own good.

Original Submission


«  UK Supreme Court Says Uber Drivers are Not Independent Contractors
Dogecoin: Inside the Joke Cryptocurrency That Somehow Became Real | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Eratosthenes on Monday February 22, @11:54PM (2 children)

    by Eratosthenes (13959) on Monday February 22, @11:54PM (#1116248)

    Six months later, he watched as a joke that he'd made in passing somehow manifested itself into something tangible.

    Funny, exact same thing happened to Donald J. Trump! But then came the great BitCoin crash of 2021. Seems there was a typo in the Mayan Calendar, it never was 2012, the last two digits got switched!

    • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday February 23, @12:27AM (1 child)

      by Ethanol-fueled (2792) on Tuesday February 23, @12:27AM (#1116258) Homepage

      Oh noes, somebody made the Jews look stupid! Time for a lifetime grudge, poisoning the well (if you will) of his public opinion, and when Trump dies he will be accused of six-million COVID-19 deaths!

      Psssst. Hey, Jews, I know you run the media and everything, but can you go back to good comedy writing and stuff? The non-Jews are starting to get sick of you like Soylent News is getting sick of me, except that unlike you I can still say something witty once in awhile.

(1)