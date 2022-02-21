from the Shibe dept.
Dogecoin: Inside the joke cryptocurrency that somehow became real:
It is June 22, 2014. Jackson Palmer, a self-identified "average geek," is high in the stands at a Nascar race at the Sonoma Raceway in California. He is an Australian man in his 20s. He has zero interest in racing. Never in his wildest dreams did he imagine it would come to this.
He surveys the scene.
Below him: a tremendous crowd. The overwhelming blare of engines. Hurtling round at tremendous speeds: the #98 Moonrocket, a high-performance racing car. No different from the other cars on the track, except for one crucial detail.
On the bonnet of the car: a dog. A Shiba Inu, more commonly known as a "Shibe," the dog made famous in the Doge meme that was popular in 2013.
Emblazoned on top: the word "DOGECOIN" in all caps. Below: "digital currency".
Palmer describes the situation using words like "crazy," "surreal" and "nuts." He remembers this moment as a "reality check." Dogecoin was a tweet, then it was a cryptocurrency worth money in the real world. Six months later, he watched as a joke that he'd made in passing somehow manifested itself into something tangible. A Dogecar in full flight.
It reminded Palmer how insane the world could be.
This is the story of Dogecoin, the joke that became too real for its own good.
(Score: 2) by Eratosthenes on Monday February 22, @11:54PM (2 children)
Funny, exact same thing happened to Donald J. Trump! But then came the great BitCoin crash of 2021. Seems there was a typo in the Mayan Calendar, it never was 2012, the last two digits got switched!
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday February 23, @12:27AM (1 child)
Oh noes, somebody made the Jews look stupid! Time for a lifetime grudge, poisoning the well (if you will) of his public opinion, and when Trump dies he will be accused of six-million COVID-19 deaths!
(Score: 1) by istartedi on Tuesday February 23, @12:40AM
I don't know when parent will be banned, but I suspect it will look something like this. [youtube.com]