Europe's Aviation Safety Agency is Planning an Eco Ranking for Flights

posted by martyb on Tuesday February 23, @10:08AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the cargo-in-the-hold-is-entirely-weightless dept.
Business

Europe is planning to label flights according to their carbon footprint:

When I take a train in Europe, the ticket shows exactly how much carbon I'll be responsible for putting into the atmosphere (3.8 kilograms on my usual route). Now, the EU's Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) plans to create similar eco-ranking labels for the airline industry, according to a report from Germany's Welt am Sonntag. The idea is to provide "reliable, comparable and verifiable information," so passengers can make sustainable flying decisions.

The EU is reportedly trying to counterbalance potential "greenwashing" from airlines who may promote exaggerated claims of flights being eco-friendly. Aviation adds 3.5 percent of the pollution responsible for global warming, according to a recent international study.

[...] EASA reportedly plans to use high-speed trains as a benchmark for consumer labels.

Original Submission


