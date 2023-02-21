Japan Grounds Boeing 777s After United Jet Engine Failure
Japan Airlines Co. and ANA Holdings Inc. have been ordered to ground their Boeing Co. 777 planes after an engine failure on a United Airlines jet Saturday that rained debris over a Denver suburb.
Japan's transport ministry ordered the grounding Sunday while safety checks are conducted. ANA operates 19 planes and JAL 13 with the Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engine that failed on the United Airlines flight.
After Saturday's Engine Failure, Boeing Says Many 777s Should be Grounded
While the National Transportation Safety Board investigates an aircraft engine failure that occurred in flight on Saturday, manufacturer Boeing has recommended that airlines suspend flying certain versions of the 777 wide-body airliner.
"Boeing is actively monitoring recent events related to United Airlines Flight 328," the company stated on Sunday. "While the NTSB investigation is ongoing, we recommended suspending operations of the 69 in-service and 59 in-storage 777s powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines until the FAA identifies the appropriate inspection protocol."
There are versions of the 777 aircraft with engines built by three different manufacturers. For about the last 15 years, new 777s have all been delivered with GE-made engines. So this recommendation applies to older models of the aircraft still in service.
Before Boeing's announcement on Sunday, Japan's transport ministry had already told its domestic airlines, All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines, to ground their fleets of 777 aircraft flying with Pratt & Whitney engines.
This was to give investigators more time to determine what happened with United Airlines Flight 328 on Saturday, when a passenger plane took off from Denver International Airport bound for Honolulu, Hawaii. None of the 229 passengers or 10 crew members was injured.
On Sunday, the NTSB released a preliminary update on the incident, when the plane experienced a right engine failure shortly after flying from the Denver airport. Investigators found that the inlet and cowling separated from the PW4077 engine and that two fan blades were fractured. The other fan blades in the engine were damaged. Many of the engine components fell over populated areas.