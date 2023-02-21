Humans had never seen a spacecraft land on another planet:
Never before, in all of our millions of years, have humans directly observed a spacecraft landing on another planet. Until now.
On Monday, NASA released a video (embedded below) that included several viewpoints from the descent of Mars Perseverance to the surface of the red planet last week. A camera on the back shell captured a view of the parachute deploying, and cameras on the descent stage and rover itself captured the final seconds of the landing.
"I can, and have, watched those videos for hours," said NASA's Al Chen, the lead for the entry, descent, and landing for Perseverance. "I find new stuff every time. I invite you to do so as well."
[...] Capturing this visceral footage was not mission critical, but it was a bonus. The space agency used ruggedized, off-the-shelf hardware to take this imagery. All told, about 30GB of data was captured during the descent, totaling 23,000 images. Now that NASA has this information, it will be used to sharpen knowledge about future entry, descent, and landing technology on Mars and other worlds in the Solar System.
One landing issue brought into sharp focus in the new footage is the dust kicked up by the descent stage as it nears the surface of Mars and drops off the lander. It entirely shrouds Perseverance in a thick cloud. This will be an important issue as NASA contemplates landing larger spacecraft, and eventually human missions, on the red planet.
[...] There were more than just visual treats released on Monday during the Perseverance news conference. For the first time, a rover recorded audio and transmitted it back to Earth, capturing what sounded like a wind gust. "Who is going to compose the first piece of music with actual Mars sound?" asked Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's chief of science. Who, indeed.
Snospar:
Increasing the length of the "string" between the sky-crane and the lander should help alleviate those dust problems... though I'm sure it will introduce more problems like "wobble".
Please feel free to insert more technical terms if you prefer.
Anonymous Coward:
Solutions that add weight will not be looked upon kindly. Every gram of rope means a gram less science.
PiMuNu:
Woah, is gram an SI unit for science?
Anonymous Coward:
Yes, a gram is about 1/5000 of a pork.
Anonymous Coward:
Indirectly yes... Have you never heard scientists talk in terms of "We'll be able to do a _ton_ of science there"? 1 ton == 1000 Kg == 1000000 grams of science
Anonymous Coward:
The statement that now people have directly observed the landing on another planet is obviously false. There were no humans in the vicinity to directly eyeball the landing. Saying “well, we got a video of it 8 minutes after the fact” is what actually happened.
If you weren’t there, you couldn’t have directly witnessed it, any more than if you were in another country watching the twin towers fall during 9/11 you couldn’t have directly witnessed that either.
Anonymous Coward:
SomeGuy:
I think the point is most landings were done blindly and completely unobserved. Anything that went wrong just left everyone scratching their heads at a blank screen wondering what happened. (They've gone back to metric without telling us! :P)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 23, @03:55PM
EJ:
