from the oink dept.
Huawei turns to pig farming as smartphone sales fall:
The Chinese telecoms giant was stopped from accessing vital components after the Trump administration labelled it a threat to US national security.
[...] And so, Huawei appears to be looking for other sources of revenue - moving into cloud computing services, smart vehicles and wearable devices. It even has plans for a smart car.
But it also has its eye on a few more traditional industries.
China has the world's biggest pig farming industry and is home to half the world's live hogs.
Technology is helping to modernise pig farms with AI being introduced to detect diseases and track pigs.
Facial recognition technology can identify individual pigs, while other technology monitors their weight, diet and exercise.
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Wednesday February 24, @04:13AM
China really loves their pig farms. Their enormous, unfathomably cruel pig farms, with thousands and thousands of pigs literally pushed around alive with bulldozers. I've ended up seeing some really fucked up videos out of Chinese pig farms.
I guess Huawei is shifting focus from worsening the lives of humans to worsening the lives of literal swine.
“Man is not a rational animal; he is a rationalizing animal.” ― Robert A. Heinlein
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 24, @04:16AM
