Report: Fry's Electronics going out of business, shutting down all stores
Fry's Electronics, the decades-old superstore chain with locations in nine American states, appears to have gone defunct. Bay Area TV station KRON-4 was the first press outlet to confirm the news late Tuesday, saying that Fry's will shut down all 30 of its American locations. The retailer will reportedly make an announcement at some time on Wednesday via the Fry's website.
Rumors began flying on Tuesday in the form of anecdotes from alleged Fry's employees, who all reported that they'd been summarily fired earlier in the day with zero notice. One anonymous report posted at The Layoff alleged that every remaining Fry's store in the US was "permanently closing tomorrow," and that sentiment was echoed hours later at a Fry's-related Reddit community. The Reddit post included the allegation that one store's staffers were tasked with shipping any remaining merchandise back to suppliers during their final day at work.
From the Fry's web site:
After nearly 36 years in business as the one-stop-shop and online resource for high-tech professionals across nine states and 31 stores, Fry's Electronics, Inc. ("Fry's" or "Company"), has made the difficult decision to shut down its operations and close its business permanently as a result of changes in the retail industry and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Company will implement the shut down through an orderly wind down process that it believes will be in the best interests of the Company, its creditors, and other stakeholders.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Subsentient on Wednesday February 24, @09:12PM (1 child)
The one near us closed last year, I've already missed them. Where are you supposed to go if you need specialized parts on the same day?
Only thing left is Best Buy, and they only sell shitty normie consumer electronics, no parts or components other than $60 gold-plated HDMI cables.
Sigh. Until more retailers offer same-day shipping, this will be an issue.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday February 24, @09:28PM
Move near a Micro Center. Or Akihabara. Or, uh... Radio Shack?
