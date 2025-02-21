from the perchance-to-dream dept.
Worms Reveal How Melatonin Works in the Brain to Promote Sleep:
Melatonin is used as a dietary supplement to promote sleep and get over jet lag, but nobody really understands how it works in the brain. Now, researchers at UConn Health show that melatonin helps worms sleep, too, and they suspect they've identified what it does in us.
[...] Melatonin binds to melatonin receptors in the brain to produce its sleep-promoting effects. Think of a receptor as a keyhole, and melatonin as the key. The two keyholes for melatonin are called MT1 and MT2 in human brain cells. But scientists didn't really know what happens when the keyhole is unlocked. Now UConn Health School of Medicine neuroscientists Zhao-Wen Wang and Bojun Chen and their colleagues have identified that process through their work with C. elegans worms, as reported in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Journal Reference:
Longgang Niu, Yan Li, Pengyu Zong, et al. Melatonin promotes sleep by activating the BK channel in C. elegans [$], Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2010928117)
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Thursday February 25, @10:02AM
melatonin is a tricky thing. it doesn't actually make you fall asleep. it does tell your body it's time to sleep. so it's useful for adjusting your daily schedule to a new timezone you've traveled to, but it's not that useful as a sleeping pill. for that, your body needs to think it's the time to go to sleep, and it needs to actually go to sleep.
so I wouldn't call it sleep-promoting. It solves sleep issues for people whose brain is having issues producing the right amount of melatonin at the right time. It's a prerequisite to going to sleep. Except most people can't fall asleep because of other issues, not because their body thinks it's not time to fall asleep. I've done some digging on this, since falling asleep has been a long-term issue. Melatonin doesn't do jack for me to fall asleep when I can't. And as someone who's traveled extensively, it does do an awesome job of time-shifting the sleep cycle.
so promote sleep? for very few people who have issues with melatonin, that the pill replaces. In general? Heroin works better.
Now here's a doctor talking about this:
https://www.parsleyhealth.com/blog/melatonin-doesnt-help-everyone-sleep/ [parsleyhealth.com]
note he literally states melatonin doesn't promote sleep. now, I wonder what it is they studied in worms, when they seem to not know what the thing they're studying actually does. "It helps worms sleep?" Umm, no, it does not, nor does it help humans sleep. It tells us when it's time to sleep, and then we fall asleep due to something different and currently unknown. Now, if they took these worms on a plane across the ocean and gave them melatonin, that would be valid research.