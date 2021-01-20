Stories
The US Air Force Quietly Admits the F-35 is a Failure

posted by Fnord666 on Friday February 26, @07:48AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the eye-opening dept.
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Runaway1956:

The US Air Force Quietly Admits the F-35 Is a Failure - ExtremeTech:

The Air Force has announced a new study into the tactical aviation requirements of future aircraft, dubbed TacAir. In the process of doing so, Air Force chief of staff General Charles Q. Brown finally admitted what's been obvious for years: The F-35 program has failed to achieve its goals. There is, at this point, little reason to believe it will ever succeed.

[...] To say the F-35 has failed to deliver on its goals would be an understatement. Its mission capable rate is 69 percent, below the 80 percent benchmark set by the military. 36 percent of the F-35 fleet is available for any required mission, well below the required 50 percent standard. Current and ongoing problems include faster than expected engine wear, transparency delamination of the cockpit, and unspecified problems with the F-35's power module. The General Accountability Office (GAO) has blamed some of this on spare parts shortages, writing:

[T]he F-35 supply chain does not have enough spare parts available to keep aircraft flying enough of the time necessary to meet warfighter requirements. "Several factors contributed to these parts shortages, including F-35 parts breaking more often than expected, and DOD's limited capability to repair parts when they break.

[...] Congress will have a voice in this discussion, so it's far from a done deal, but after over a decade mired in failure, someone at the DoD is willing, however quietly, to acknowledge that the F-35 will never perform the role it was supposed to play. As for how much it'll actually cost to build that 4.5th-generation fighter, all I'll say is this: The F-35 was pitched to Congress and the world as a way of saving money. Today, the lifetime cost of the aircraft program, including R&D, is estimated to be over $1.5 trillion. The price of a supposedly cheaper 4.5-generation plane could easily match or exceed the F-35's flyaway cost by the time all is said and done, though hopefully any future aircraft would still manage to offer a much lower cost per hour.

  • (Score: 2) by Arik on Friday February 26, @07:58AM

    by Arik (4543) on Friday February 26, @07:58AM (#1117482) Journal
    But I still feel vindicated.

    For decades, express any serious concern about the F-35 and you will have been inundated with over the top responses from people that seem to genuinely believe the thing is the last and only hope of humanity.

    Marketing ruins everything.

    Original plans for the F-35 called for it to be a fighter-bomber almost as stealthy and almost as good as the F-22 at A2A, but much better at bombing (which the F-22 wasn't supposed to be any good at.) But at significantly lower price.

    And yeah, for many years it's been clear it would never meet those goals. The F-22 is getting old, but I'd rather fly it than the F-35 any day of the next 50 years.

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday February 26, @08:09AM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Friday February 26, @08:09AM (#1117487) Journal

    Biden starts his attacks [cnn.com]. Hope he has enough F-4s and B-52s, maybe some A-6s and Skyraiders...

  • (Score: 2) by istartedi on Friday February 26, @08:14AM

    by istartedi (123) on Friday February 26, @08:14AM (#1117489) Journal

    The late Sen. John McCain on the F-35 [youtube.com]

    I didn't always agree with him, but he nailed this.

