What about deep, non-superficial thinkers?
Answer Quickly to Be Believed – Pausing Before Replying Decreases Perceived Sincerity:
When people pause before replying to a question, even for just a few seconds, their answers are perceived to be less sincere and credible than if they had replied immediately, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.
And the longer the hesitation, the less sincere the response appears.
"Evaluating other people's sincerity is a ubiquitous and important part of social interactions," said lead author Ignazio Ziano, PhD, of Grenoble Ecole de Management. "Our research shows that response speed is an important cue on which people base their sincerity inferences."
The research was published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.
Researchers conducted a series of experiments involving more than 7,500 individuals from the United States, the United Kingdom and France. Participants either listened to an audio snippet, viewed a video or read an account of a person responding to a simple question (e.g., did they like a cake a friend made or had they stolen money from work). In each scenario, the response time varied from immediate to a 10-second delay. Participants then rated the sincerity of the response on a sliding scale.
Across all 14 experiments, participants consistently rated delayed responses as less sincere regardless of the question, whether it was a harmless one about cake or a more serious one about committing a crime.
[...] The findings have wide implications, according to Ziano. "Whenever people are interacting, they are judging each other's sincerity. These results can be applied to a wide range of interactions, going from workplace chit-chat to couples and friends bickering," he said. "Further, in job interviews and in court hearings and trials, people are often tasked with judgments of sincerity. Here, too, response speed could play a part."
[...] The final experiment found that explicitly instructing participants to ignore delayed response reduced, but did not completely remove, the effect of delayed response on judgment of sincerity or guilt.
"Nevertheless, our research shows that, on the whole, a fast response seems to be perceived as more sincere, while a response that is delayed for even a couple of seconds may be considered a slow lie," said Ziano.
Journal Reference:
Ignazio Ziano, Deming WangSlow lies: Response delays promote perceptions of insincerity - PubMed, Journal of personality and social psychology (DOI: DOI: 10.1037/pspa0000250)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 26, @10:25AM
they have a new thing to talk about while they're getting paid.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 26, @10:39AM
oh, no....
(Score: 1) by anubi on Friday February 26, @10:51AM (2 children)
The truth is often all too evident. You don't have to think about all the ways your lie may backfire.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 26, @11:08AM
But shouldn't you prove things first? Well, maybe your taste is fast.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 26, @11:14AM
The problem with the good liars is they don't care and can come up with a new one for next time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 26, @11:19AM
be sincere and wrong