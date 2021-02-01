Create Account | Retrieve Password
The genetics of relatively healthy obesity:
In general, obesity is linked with a large range of health problems—for most people, at least. But for a substantial minority of those who are overweight, obesity is accompanied by indications of decent health, with no signs of impending diabetes or cardiovascular disease. These cases have probably received unwarranted attention[1]; who doesn't want to convince themselves that they're an exception to an unfortunate rule, after all?
[...] a large international team of researchers has looked into whether some of these cases might be the product of genetic influences[2]. And simply by using existing data, the team found 61 instances where a location in our genomes is associated with both elevated obesity and signs of good health, cardiovascular or otherwise.
[...] Combining all the past studies in these areas, the researchers were able to leverage a sample of hundreds of thousands of individuals.
To find the sorts of genes the team was interested in, the researchers had a simple criterion: the same area of the genome has to be associated with both one of the measures of obesity and one of the measures of metabolic or cardiovascular health. After doing the pairwise comparisons, the researchers checked whether any of the areas that came out of the analysis was associated with more than one measure (so, for example, health levels of both cholesterol and glucose).
[...] Overall, the researchers suggest these [sites] affect a variety of relevant processes. Some are upstream of fat deposition, such as insulin signaling and glucose control, and others seem to regulate the process of breaking fats back down. Still others seem to control how adipose tissue develops, the switch between white and brown fat, and the location where fat forms. None of those factors are especially surprising, but it's not necessarily predictable that they would influence things in a way that seems to limit the damage that is associated with fat accumulation.
[...] The value of this sort of study really lies elsewhere. While we know obesity is linked with a variety of health risks, those links are complex and poorly understood at the moment. Research like this could cut back on the unknowns and help us figure out ways in which we might separate obesity, which doesn't seem to be going away, from some of its consequences.
(Score: 2) by seeprime on Friday February 26, @03:37PM
Ralphie May used to brag about how fat he was and how superior his baseline health tests were, very low A1C, etc. That was true until it wasn't. Ralphie died suddenly at 45 of a heart attack.
Healthy" obesity at age 40, with no expression of diabetes or heart disease, can change rapidly in a short time. The human body is not designed to live a long healthy life with BMI's over 40.