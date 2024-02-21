There were a lot of folks chiming in with alternatives due to the sad demise of Fry's electronics.
So what are we all doing with all those fun components?
What's your project, Soylent?
Doesn't need to be related to electronics, if you're painting a portrait or drafting a treatise on the heliocentric nature of the Solar System let's hear about it!
Report: Fry's Electronics going out of business, shutting down all stores
Fry's Electronics, the decades-old superstore chain with locations in nine American states, appears to have gone defunct. Bay Area TV station KRON-4 was the first press outlet to confirm the news late Tuesday, saying that Fry's will shut down all 30 of its American locations. The retailer will reportedly make an announcement at some time on Wednesday via the Fry's website.
Rumors began flying on Tuesday in the form of anecdotes from alleged Fry's employees, who all reported that they'd been summarily fired earlier in the day with zero notice. One anonymous report posted at The Layoff alleged that every remaining Fry's store in the US was "permanently closing tomorrow," and that sentiment was echoed hours later at a Fry's-related Reddit community. The Reddit post included the allegation that one store's staffers were tasked with shipping any remaining merchandise back to suppliers during their final day at work.
From the Fry's web site:
After nearly 36 years in business as the one-stop-shop and online resource for high-tech professionals across nine states and 31 stores, Fry's Electronics, Inc. ("Fry's" or "Company"), has made the difficult decision to shut down its operations and close its business permanently as a result of changes in the retail industry and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Company will implement the shut down through an orderly wind down process that it believes will be in the best interests of the Company, its creditors, and other stakeholders.
See the site for contact details.
Also at The Verge and Newsweek.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 27, @01:31AM
Imma nail janrinok for shilling for systemd. Fo sho.
To the moon, jan!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snotnose on Saturday February 27, @01:33AM (1 child)
I quit even thinking of building stuff when Ball Grid Arrays got to be the thing. To be honest, I quit several years before that when ICs were the size of your pinky nail but had 64 connections.
I watch these youtube vids of people fixing PS2/3/4 controllers and machines and jeez. Have you never in your life consumed a cup of coffee? Because before I retired I was usually first in the office. I made the coffee at home to drink on the drive to work, I made the coffee at work, and I usually consumed the first pot before anyone else showed up.
I just watch in awe as these guys with hair dryers on steroids both remove bad chips, then replace them.
/ side note: I got more done before that coffee was done than most of my co-workers
// the problem is interruptions. Can the interruptions (meeting, co-worker asking a question, etc)
/// there have many studies that I'm too lazy to google where interruptions suck the productivity out of a day
When this virus is over I still want some of you to stay away from me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 27, @02:17AM
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 27, @01:38AM (3 children)
I wish there are DIY auto garage renting - autoshop rented out for DIY mechanics.
Just a simple garage space with pneumatic lifters would be awesome for me.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Saturday February 27, @01:47AM (1 child)
Liability. But being retired military, I use Auto Hobby Shop on base...
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Saturday February 27, @02:05AM
Made heavy use of the one on Fort Hood, Texas in the mid 80s. I was highly impressed by how well equipped it was.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Saturday February 27, @02:00AM
Back in the 1970s, there was a place just like that in Champaign, IL called Gasoline Alley. They lasted a few years, mostly on the trade from the local university students who were living in the dorms or apartments. Afterward they became a more traditional auto repair place.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Saturday February 27, @01:55AM (1 child)
A psychological study of me grumping about a delayed delivery of a replacement for the failed wheel hub of my truck that was supposed to be here tomorrow and I just got an email that it won't arrive till Monday.
Will I vacillate back and forth between deciding to waste another hundred fifty bucks on one I can get tomorrow or waiting till likely Tuesday night to install the one coming? If I go with the latter, will I shrug off the consequences or moan like a small child in my own head about the hundred miles or so of motorscooter ride in the cold over two days that it will lead to? If I go with the former, will I manage to get the delayed one returned for credit, or will it still be sitting somewhere a couple years from now, and how much buyers remorse will I subject myself to?
Your guess is as good as mine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 27, @02:07AM
Eh, you'll get lucky and the delayed shipment will arrive tomorrow...
Well, it has happened to me (but not very often).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 27, @02:00AM (1 child)
waiting for Biden World to come tumbling down around my ears.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 27, @02:08AM
you be waiting 4 years (or more).